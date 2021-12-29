Top 10 Headlines: UP CM Breaks Silence On Malegaon Case; PM's UAE Visit Postponed & More

Defence Ministry Puts Restrictions On Import Of 351 Items Under Staggered Timeline

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday announced a fresh list of 351 sub-systems and components that will not be allowed to be imported under a staggered timeline beginning December next year. It is the third list released by the ministry in the last 16 months and it comes as part of the government's overall aim to make India a hub of manufacturing of military platforms and equipment. The ministry said the new initiative will save foreign exchange equivalent to around Rs 3,000 crore annually.

Samajwadi Party Admits To Hooliganism At PM's Rally; Raises Lakhimpur Violence As Counter

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Wednesday openly created havoc in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur by burning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigy and vandalising a vehicle parked nearby. Reacting to the development, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria spoke to Republic TV stating that, unlike BJP, there was no place for 'culprits and rioters' in the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Promising action against workers responsible for the incident, Bhadouria stated that SP 'respected' the Constitution and law and order of the state.

Piyush Jain's Arrest Memo Accessed; Rs 177 Cr Clandestine Material Supply Exposed

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) team arrested Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain, after unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables worth crores was seized from his premises. In the arrest memo of Jain accessed exclusively by Republic Media Network on Wednesday, it is said the businessman, as is evident from the statement tendered by him, was 'evasive in his submission'

PM Modi's January 2022 Visit To UAE Postponed Amid Omicron Surge In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been postponed amid the surge of Omicron cases in India. The visit was scheduled to take place on January 6, 2022. The visit is likely to be rescheduled now, according to sources. In February 2018, PM Modi visited UAE for the sixth World Government Summit in Dubai, where India was the guest of honour. The Prime Minister visited again in August 2019 to receive 'the Order of Zayed, UAE's highest civilian award.

Amid Omicron Surge, Will India Witness ‘Delmicron’ Third COVID Wave? Experts Opine

With the Omicron cases ratcheting across the country, a massive upsurge in the daily new COVID-19 infections has been observed across the states. Amid the scare of the Omicron spread, stringent measures have been announced by the governments and the officials have been alarmed to ensure implementation of COVID protocols.

Owaisi Predicts Malegaon Blast Case Will Be Closed After Witness' Claims; 'who To Blame?'

A day after another witness in the Malegaon blast turned hostile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday predicted that the case may be closed. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Owaisi put forth multiple questions like- 'Then, who exactly is behind the Malegaon blast? Who will give answers to the families?

Yogi Adityanath Breaks Silence On Malegaon Case Twist; Says 'Congress Nurtures Terrorists'

After a prosecution witness claimed that he was pressurised to implicate Yogi Adityanath in the Malegaon case, the Uttar Pradesh CM tore into Congress. Speaking during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of 174 projects worth Rs.196 crore in Farrukhabad on Wednesday, he alleged that false cases were registered against BJP and RSS leaders during the UPA regime. Contending that Congress is inspiring and nurturing terrorists, he called upon the Sonia Gandhi-led party to issue an apology to the people.

President Putin Concerned By Situation On Afghan-Tajikistan Border, Taliban Dismisses It

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the situation on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border is a prime concern for his country. Speaking during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in the city of St. Petersberg, Putin said that the “situation on the border with Afghanistan now causes some alarm and concern.” For decades, Russia has used the Central Asian nations as a buffer but with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, it is now threatened by potential cross border terrorism and extremism.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Test Positive For COVID-19

After actors, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor along with sister Anshula, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have all tested COVID-19 positive. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the stars are currently under home quarantine and have been taking utmost care and precautions under the supervision of their doctors and medical team.

Omicron Scare: Australian PM Morrison Calls Emergency Meeting To Discuss New COVID Variant

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will call an emergency national cabinet meeting to discuss the concerns of the Omicron variant for Thursday. The COVID cases are on the rise in the country as on Wednesday, more than 11,000 new infections were reported in Sydney and adjacent areas of New South Wales. Victoria recorded 3,700 cases. More than 1,500 new infections were found in Queensland, 1,400 in South Australia, 138 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 55 in Tasmania. Queensland health experts stated the Omicron variant was responsible for around 80% of the illnesses.

