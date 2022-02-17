Top 10 Headlines: US Claims Russia Added 7000 Troops; Bappi Lahiri's Last Rites; & More

Russia Opens Criminal Case Into Discovery Of Mass Graves Of '295 Civilians' In Donbas

Russia’s Investigative Committee has said on Wednesday that it opened a criminal case after discovering mass graves of civilians in Donbas. In a statement, the Russian Investigative Committee said, “A criminal case was initiated on the discovery of mass graves of civilians in the territory of Donbas under part 1 of article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code — ill-treatment of the civilian population, the use of means and methods in an armed conflict prohibited by an international treaty”.

Read the full story here

US Claims Russia Added 7,000 More Soldiers Near Ukraine Border After De-escalation Talks

Amid the Russia-Ukraine escalating tension, the United States claimed on Wednesday evening that the Russian forces which have been stationed near Ukraine's borders have expanded by some 7,000 troops in recent times, contradicting Moscow's assertions that it was pulling back, CNN reported. While the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine did not take place as anticipated, according to Associated Press, the US and its allied nations emphasised that the danger still exists, putting Europe's economy as well as security and stability in jeopardy.

Read the full story here

Veteran Singer Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Lahiri Arrives In Mumbai For Father's Last Rites

The entire country woke up to the tragic news of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s passing away on February 16. The 69-year-old singer had been suffering from multiple age-related health issues for a month and eventually died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The tragic news has left the entire country in distress including the Bollywood film fraternity. The last rites of the singer will be performed today as the family was waiting for his elder son Bappa to arrive from the US. Now, according to a video by Varinder Chawla, the singer’s son has arrived with his family.

Read the full story here

Rajasthan Allows PFI March In Kota; BJP Accuses Congress Of Legitimising Banned Outfit

The Congress-led Rajasthan government received backlash on Wednesday for allowing extremist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) to hold an annual march on February 17 to mark its formation day.

A thousand PFI workers are scheduled to participate in the Popular Front Day celebrations in Rajasthan's Kota today after being granted permission from the state government. As part of the program, PFI members will take out a march at 11 am that will also be attended by its office bearers.

Read the full story here

UP Minister Sunil Bharala Assures Support To Owaisi's Attackers; Seeks 'impartial Inquiry'

Stoking a row ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, state Minister Sunil Bharala assured support to the persons accused of attacking Asaduddin Owaisi's car. He met the families of Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who have been arrested in connection with this case, on Tuesday and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Bharala contended that one does not become a criminal simply after a case is registered. Casting aspersion on the involvement of the aforesaid accused, he claimed that their faces were not visible in the CCTV footage.

Read the full story here

Channi's 'UP-Bihar Ke Bhaiyya' Remark Irks CM Yogi; Calls It 'true Face Of Congress'

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi landed in soup just days ahead of the Punjab election, after he hurled 'bhaiya' jibe at the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. During a roadshow in Ropar, Channi said he "won’t let UP, Bihar ke bhaiyya enter the state," as a laughing and clapping Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress in-charge for UP) stood by him.

Read the full story here

Hijab Row: Open Letters Penned To Karnataka HC Over 'misinterpretation Of Interim Order'

Bahutva Karnataka, a civil rights organisation, on Wednesday, penned an open letter to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Ritu Raj Awasthi, on the court's interim order in Hijab row. The organisation said that it wants to bring the attention of the court to the widespread misinterpretation of the interim order in light of the malicious, inhumane and undignified attack on Muslim girls and women.

Read the full story here

Joe Biden Asserts Invasion Remains Possible Despite Russian Claim Of Troops' Withdrawal

After Russia's claim that it is withdrawing some of the troops from the Ukrainian border, US President Joe Biden stated that the White House still expects Russia to take military action. He stated that it's good that the Russian Defence Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian border but they have not yet verified it and that their analyst indicates that the troops are still in a threatening position and that the invasion remains distinctively possible. The President gave a speech to the Americans stating that he would not "pretend this will be painless" and if Russia invades Ukraine, they would feel it at the gas station. He vowed that his administration would do everything possible to improve the situation.

Read the full story here

PM Modi Speaks At TERI Summit; 'India's Energy Requirement Expected To Double In 20 Years'

In the wake of extreme weather changes across the world in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) latest edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), citing that the energy requirement of India is expected to double in the next 20 years. PM Modi further underlined that denying this energy to the people of India will be denying life itself to millions.

Read the full story here

PM Modi Asserts 'BJP Govt Follows 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Principle Like Sant Ravidas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sant Ravidas temple before visiting Pathankot to address a rally ahead of the Punjab elections. PM Modi emphasised that his Bharatiya Janata Party is working on the principle of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" and the footsteps of Sant Ravidas. He claimed that everyone was provided food during the COVID-19 pandemic."We have the same "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" principle. For our government, the betterment of the poor is the most pertinent task. The world has been affected by the COVID pandemic, but the BJP government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured everyone gets food." He further elaborated about his government's policy of providing free ration to the needy of the pandemic. He claimed that not even big countries did what his government did.

Read the full story here