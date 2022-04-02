Top 10 Headlines: US Suspends Ballistic Missile Test; Sri Lanka Economic Crisis & More

Biden Blames Putin For Fuel Price Hike, Orders Release Of Reserve Oil To 'ease The Pain'

As fuel prices in the United States are soaring in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, US President Biden on Friday said that to deal with the hike in gas and food prices, he had authorised on Thursday the release of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months from the US's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

President Biden blamed the rise in gas prices as well as food prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, Biden said, "Americans are feeling Putin’s gas price hike at the pump."

US Working With Allies To Send Soviet-made Tanks To Ukraine To Aid In War Against Russia

Against the backdrop of the Russia Ukraine war, the United States is planning to send Soviet-made tanks to war-stricken Ukraine. In a key development, an unnamed US official told The New York Times on Friday said that the US is working with allies and partners to send Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine.

The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to strengthen its defences in the Donbas region, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed US official.

US Suspends Ballistic Missile Test To 'lower Nuclear Tensions' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The United States Air Force announced on Friday that a scheduled test launch of its ‘Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile’ (ICBM) has been suspended in an effort to reduce nuclear tensions with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. As per Xinhua, the US Air Force's press office has confirmed the cancellation, stating that the decision had been taken to avoid misinterpretation or misunderstanding with Russia amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. It is to be mentioned that the US first announced a delay of the test on March 2 after the Kremlin stated it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert.

Sri Lanka President Imposes Nationwide Public Emergency Amid Violent Protests

Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka and in the interest of public security amid violent incidents as the country faces a serious economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a public emergency in the island nation with effect on Friday. This came after hundreds of people took to the street protesting against the severe economic crisis and further demanded the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

'PM Modi Avoiding BJP MPs As They're In Talks With TMC' Says Kunal Ghosh; BJP Hits Back

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday took a dig at the rescheduling of meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to have with BJP MPs from West Bengal. The meeting has been rescheduled twice so far.

Ghosh claimed that PM Modi was 'avoiding' the MPs as he was not sure if they would remain in the party for long. He went on to state that several BJP MPs were in touch with the ruling TMC in Bengal.

India And Australia To Sign Interim Free Trade Bill On April 2; Here's All About It

After signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with UAE; restarting negotiations with Canada for a similar agreement, India will now sign an interim free trade deal with Australia after a decade-long protracted phase of negotiations. The deal will eliminate 85% of tariffs on Australian exports to India and will also open the Kangaroo nation's economy to 1.4 billion consumers thus strengthening their economy.

UN's Humanitarian Chief Set To Visit Moscow, Kyiv To Discuss Ceasefire Efforts Amid War

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 38th day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will travel to Moscow on April 3 and then will visit Kyiv to address the current scenario in Ukraine and discuss the possibility of a ceasefire. During a press conference on Friday, Guterres stated, “My special envoy, Martin Griffiths, was asked by me to pursue a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine. He will be flying to Moscow on Sunday and after that he will be going to Kyiv."

Zelenskyy Warns Ukrainians: Retreating Russians Leaving Mines Behind, Creating 'disaster'

Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his citizens that retreating Kremlin forces had been triggering a 'complete disaster' outside the capital city of Kyiv as they leave mines across 'the whole territory'. The leader went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin's men were doing so even nearby homes and corpses of civilians. The President issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol has intensified, wherein, the safe passage of refugees and the displaced are hindered by Russian troops for the second day in consecutively.

China Says It's 'not A Party' To Ukraine Crisis; Trade With Russia To Remain Unaffected

China said on Saturday that it is not a party to the Ukrainian crisis, and its trade relations with other countries should not be affected. The statement from Wang Lutong, head of the European Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, came after Moscow ramped up gas supply to Beijing through the Power of Siberia pipeline amid the increasing Western boycott.

India Contributes $500,000 To UN Women; Reaffirms Partnership For Women-led Development

For women's empowerment and gender parity, India on Saturday contributed $500,000 (approximately Rs 3,79,76,800) to United Nations Women, the UN agency that works for gender equality and women's empowerment, for their core budget.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the "valuable partnership of women-led development and gender parity" that India has with the UN agency. He went on to say that he is looking forward to working with UN Women to strengthen the connection even further.

