Top 10 Headlines: WHO Warns About New COVID Strain; Pakistan Rakes Up Kashmir Issue & More

PM Modi calls India 'firm companion' in Nepal's journey; signs key projects with PM Deuba

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while holding bilateral talks with Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, said India has always been a firm companion in Nepal's journey of peace, prosperity and development. He added that India will always stand by its neighbouring country, Nepal when it comes to development.

Read more here

Prabhakar Sail's death: Maharashtra Home Minister suspects foul play; orders police probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday ordered an investigation into the death of Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Case in which Aryan Khan was arrested. Raising suspicion over the demise of the 37-year-old man due to an alleged heart attack, Patil asked the Maharashtra DGP to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Read more here

Birbhum Violence: CBI to conduct forensic psychological test of 9 arrested accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the killing of nine people at Botgui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, will be conducting a forensic test of the charred bodies. According to CBI sources, CBI will send the DNA samples to a laboratory in Delhi to identify the bodies. The DNA samples were collected during post-mortem examination of the victims, and Rampurhat hospital has been asked to preserve the DNA samples.

Along with the forensic tests, an official from CBI has stated that they will also interrogate the nine arrested accused in the presence of a psychologist. The psychologist will assess the body language and facial expressions and make a report, which will be later used as evidence in court.

Read more here

Pakistan Law Min, appointed on eve of Imran Khan's trust vote, orders 'foreign plot' probe

Immediately after taking the additional charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice in Pakistan, Imran Khan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, on Saturday, issued directions to establish a commission for investigating the angle of a "global conspiracy" against Pakistan.

As stated by the Minister, the commission will not just look into the issue of a global conspiracy but will also look at other factors including the change of government and the no-confidence motion passed against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more here

Haryana BJP leaders slam AAP over Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh; 'backstabbed people'

The long-running feud between Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh erupted again this week after the Center decided to place Chandigarh government employees under the Central Civil Services. The Center had previously changed the conditions for appointing members to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), allowing for recruitment from anywhere in India rather than only Punjab and Haryana.

Read more here

Pakistan govt rakes up Kashmir issue, missile misfire as Imran Khan's no-trust vote nears

In the face of a no-confidence motion, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has once again raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and peddled lies about India and the Narendra Modi government. Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raised concerns over the accidental firing of a supersonic missile into their country earlier this month.

Read more here

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claims Russian forces using children as human shields

Russian troops are not only taking Ukrainian children hostage but also using them as human shields during tactical repositioning from the Kyiv area, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesperson Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk alleged. In a news briefing on Friday, the top Ukrainian commander said that the Russian ‘occupiers’ are using children in order to prevent locals from revealing the coordinates of their movements.

Read more here

COVID-19: WHO warns about new variant 'XE'; says 10% more contagious than Omicron BA.2

The World Health Organization (WHO), on Friday, warned about a new “highly contagious” variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19. Known as “XE”, the new COVID strain, as per WHO, is more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

Read more here

Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Hardik Vs Pant at MCA Stadium

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: The GT vs DC match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune. In order to follow minute to minute live score updates, match moments and Dream11 predictions ahead of the match, follow Republic World.

Read more here

'Runway 34': Makers release new song 'Mitra Re' on lead actor Ajay Devgn's birthday; Watch

Ajay Devgn, who celebrated his birthday on April 2, is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Runway 34, which will also be directed by him. The film is all set for its release on April 29 and the makers release the movie's first song Mitra Re on the occasion of the actor and director's birthday. The music video featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh alongside the lead star also gave fans a glimpse into the storyline of the movie and piqued their interest for its release.

Read more here

(Image: Republic)