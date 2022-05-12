Top 10 Headlines: Wickremesinghe To Become Sri Lankan PM; VHP Decries Hanumangarh Attack

Bulldozers roll in Uttarakhand: Anti-encroachment drive conducted in Haridwar’s Upper Road

In a key development, Uttarakhand's Haridwar district administration on Wednesday brought out bulldozers to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in the city and removed the illegal encroachments from Upper Road. The city magistrate, while speaking about the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, stated that they have made announcements earlier regarding the same and removed the illegal encroachment from Upper Road.

Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as new Sri Lankan Prime Minister amid crisis: Reports

Amid the ongoing political tensions in the country, reports now claim that Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be appointed as the new Prime Minister on May 13 as per local reports. This comes only hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met with the UNP leader. The decision comes after the controversial step down of Mahinda Rajapaksa from the Prime Ministerial position after intense violence in the island nation

Rajasthan: VHP decries Hanumangarh attack, accuses Gehlot govt of safeguarding culprits

After Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) block president Satveer Saharan was critically injured in a clash with unknown persons in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Wednesday, the VHP joint secretary Surendra Jain condemned the incident and called it a "Jihadi attack". The attack on the VHP block president reportedly took place in the Nohar region when he tried to stop some youths from molesting girls.

Gyanvapi Mosque row: Republic accesses visuals of mosque's basement ahead of verdict

The Varanasi court on May 11 reserved the order on the Gyanvapi Mosque case and the final order will be given on May 12 at 12 PM. The district court is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the case pertaining to the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Meanwhile, the court will also be deciding on a plea by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid), seeking the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra from the post of court commissioner for the survey, claiming that he is biased.

Zelenskyy speaks to German Chancellor Scholz; focus on defensive aid, Russian sanctions

As the Russia Ukraine war continues, the President of war-hit Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11, Wednesday, spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed defensive assistance, energy sector collaboration, as well as tightening sanctions against Russia. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, “Held regular talks with German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler. Talked about defensive aid, cooperation in the energy sector, increasing sanctions on the Russian aggressor.”

Finland, Sweden set to apply for NATO membership as Russian threat looms: Report

In reaction to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden are likely to formally apply to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the upcoming days. Both nations claimed that Moscow's actions have altered Europe's security dynamics and that the Putin administration's nuclear threats need NATO's collective self-defense capabilities, VOA News reported.

Ukraine prosecutors set to begin first war crime trial of captured Russian soldier

As Moscow's military's offensive in Kyiv continues, the Ukraine's Prosecutor General on Wednesday, 11 May, announced plans for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that trials of Russian Sergeant Vadin Shyshimarin will begin in Kyiv for the killing of an 62-year-old civilian who was unarmed in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. The soldier is likely to get 15 years in prison, if found guilty

Chinese plane with 113 people onboard overruns runway, catches fire; no casualties so far

A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire after skidding on the runway at Chong Qing International Airport in China. According to CCTV, on May 12, a flight from Chongqing, China, to Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, veered off the runway and caught fire at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. The flight attempted to take off with 113 people on board, according to local media reports.

China defends 'zero-COVID' approach, labels WHO Chief's remarks 'irresponsible'

China on Wednesday, 11 May, dismissed the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s criticism of its 'zero-COVID' approach. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian defended Beijing's "zero-COVID" strategy and called the remarks from the head of the WHO "irresponsible." His remarks came after Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he has been discussing the need for a new policy with Chinese experts in view of new knowledge about the virus.

Ukraine's deputy commander says all civilians likely out now from besieged Azovstal plant

As the Russia Ukraine war has entered its 78th day, Ukrainian Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, who took shelter inside the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, believes that all civilians sheltering inside the facility have been evacuated. Further, the deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov regiment, Palamar, told CNN that assessing the situation across the huge plant is difficult due to the constant bombardment. He asserted, “If you are talking about the Azovstal plant itself, then the civilians that we knew about, the civilians that we had with us, the civilians that we were taking care of, they are not with us,” CNN reported.

