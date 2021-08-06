Top 10 Headlines: Women's Hockey Team Loses Bronze; US Plane Crash; Fertilizer Scam & More

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia Sails Into Q/F Of Men's 65kg, Beats Kyrgyzstan’s Akmataliev

Indian sensation Bajrang Punia has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by getting the better of Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev in his opening bout of the men's 65 kg on Friday.

Monthly Availability Of 40 Cr Doses By October; 7 Vaccines To Ramp Up Jab Drive: Sources

In a potential boost to the nationwide inoculation drive, sources told Republic TV that 40 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available per month by October. This comes at a time when the novel coronavirus vaccination is gaining pace with 13.45 crore jabs administered in July- a 12.5% increase against June's 11.96 crore inoculations. As per sources, the government is projecting a jab availability of 20 crore doses in August and 25 crore doses in September.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses Bronze Medal Match To Great Britain, Check Highlights

India's dreams were shattered after suffering a close 4-3 loss at the hands of the Rio Olympics gold medalists Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's hockey bronze medal match as they failed to ensure a podium finish. The high-scoring thriller saw Great Britain come out on top with a goal that mattered the most in the final quarter to win the consolation prize.

Novavax Seeks DCGI's Nod For Emergency Use Of 1st Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covovax'

On Thursday, the US-based biotechnology firm Novavax applied to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking the emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine called Covovax in India. In June itself, Novavax's Indian partner Serum Institute of India commenced the production of the first batch of this vaccine at its Pune facility. As per the agreement, the SII is responsible for manufacturing and commercializing Covovax in India.

Maharashtra BJP Chief To Meet Raj Thackeray Today; Sets Precondition For Tie-up With MNS

With the local body polls set to take place early next year, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil will meet MNS supremo Raj Thackeray at his residence on Friday. While dubbing it as a "courtesy meeting", Patil told the media on Thursday that political issues will also come up for discussion. However, he made it clear that BJP cannot forge an alliance with MNS until it sheds its hardline stance regarding "outsiders".

Fertilizer Scam: Delhi HC Grants Bail To RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh 2 Months Post Arrest

In a breather for RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Thursday in connection with the fertilizer scam case filed by the ED. Arrested on June 2, he was booked under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in his capacity as the senior vice president of Jyoti Trading Corporation. Highlighting that the documentary evidence was already in ED's custody, the HC added that there was no allegation against the accused of threatening witnesses or tampering with evidence.

SII's Adar Poonawalla To Meet New Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Amid Covishield's EU Logjam

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla is expected to be in Delhi on Friday. He is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Poonawalla earlier notified that he had set aside Rs.10 crore for students to 'incur costs' for travelling and quarantine abroad as Covishield was yet not accepted by 11 countries under the EU.

'Won't stop work' | Karnataka CM Stands Firm On Mekedatu Dam Project Despite TN BJP Chief's Dharna Warning

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday once again clearly stated that the state will not back out on the Mekedatu project. While talking to the media, the Chief Minister asserted, 'let anybody protest or go on a dharna' but the state will take a legal way to initiate the project. Earlier Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai's had announced to sit on a dharna to mark his protest against the construction of the dam.

6 Dead After Plane Crashes In Alaska, Emergency Alert Was Activated: US Coast Guard

At least 6 were dead after a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska on Thursday, the US Coast Guard said. The plane's emergency alert beacon was activated as it wrecked around 11:20 am, the US Coast Guard said in a statement. The incident occurred near Misty Fjords National Monument, and there were no survivors. Five passengers on the plane were from the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, a helicopter company that reported seeing wreckage said in a statement later. The vessel has docked at the Ketchikan on Thursday for a brief time.

'Fear And Hope': Women’s Rights In Afghanistan Under Threat As Taliban Influence Rises

The Taliban's fresh offensive in Afghanistan threatens to undermine basic human rights for women in the country, according to a report published on Thursday by the Human Rights Watch Agency (HRW). “The Afghan government’s failure to provide accountability for violence against women and girls has undermined progress to protect women’s rights,” HRW noted in its 32-page report, titled "‘I Thought Our Life Might Get Better’: Implementing Afghanistan’s Elimination of Violence against Women Law."

