Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Wins Big In UP, AAP Storm In Punjab & More

BJP's Pushkar Dhami Likely To Remain Uttarakhand CM Despite Losing From Khatima: Sources

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost to Indian National Congress’ Bhuvan Kapri from Khatima, is likely to remain at the top position, according to sources. The Congress leader defeated the incumbent CM by a margin of 6,951 votes. Dhami managed to get 40,675 votes, whereas Kapri got 47,626 votes.

Bulldozer Becomes BJP’s Mascot As 'Baba Bulldozer' Alias Yogi Adityanath Sweeps UP Polls

With BJP breaking the 36-year-old jinx in Uttar Pradesh by moving the party to power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, massive celebrations among party workers have been recorded across the state as the trends of the election commission predict the saffron party’s thumping majority. As festivities throng among the party cadre, Bulldozer has become a mascot for the BJP in the state as the magic of ‘Baba Bulldozer’ alias CM Yogi Aditynath has led the party to victory.

Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat After Congress Gets Washed Out In Punjab, UP Elections

After being whitewashed in all five states, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, conceded defeat and accepted the people's mandate. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi thanked all Congress workers for their hard work during the poll campaign. Congress has won 11/40 seats in Goa, 9/40 seats in Manipur, 18/117 seats in Punjab, 2/403 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 18/70 seats in Uttarakhand.

Russian Army Continues To Fire At Zoos & Animal Shelters, Says Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the second week, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine claimed that the Russian army is continuing shelling on zoos and animal shelters in Ukraine. The Ministry shared a post on Twitter, stating that the Russian army is still shelling zoos and animal shelters and that countless animals have been separated from their owners. Many people are trying to flee Ukraine but, some volunteers have chosen to stay in the country and help the animals, who were abandoned by desperate families escaping the violence.

Patiala Urban Election Result 2022: Amarinder Singh Loses To AAP's Ajit Kohli

In a historic development, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and leader of newly found Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) lost the Patiala constituency to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Capt. was able to secure 20,105 against Kohli who bagged 33,142 votes to defeat the former on his home turf. It is worth noting that Patiala was considered a stronghold of Capt Amarinder as he had won the constituency in four consecutive elections - 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur had also registered a win in 2014 after the former won the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP veteran Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 1,02,000 votes.

Goa Election Results 2022: CM Pramod Sawant Wins Sanquelim; Stakes Claim To Form Govt

As the BJP continues to maintain a lead in Goa, Pramod Sawant has registered victory in the Sanquelim constituency. After a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, he secured 11,561 votes. After the win, incumbent Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, said, "BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP and independent candidates with us."

Arvind Kejriwal Mocks Navjot Sidhu Post Amritsar East Loss: 'Don't Challenge Common Man'

With AAP set to win a massive mandate in the Punjab Election, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Advising the opposition to not underestimate the common man, he highlighted the fact that a normal volunteer of AAP- Jeevan Jyot Kaur had trounced Sidhu by 6750 votes. He also pointed out the humble origins of the candidate who beat Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur to urge people across the country to join AAP and bring about a revolution in India on the lines of Delhi and Punjab.

Congress Left Red-faced As Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Loses Election From Both Seats

In a massive embarrassment for the Congress on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he represented in the Assembly since 2007. In this seat, he was defeated by his namesake Dr Charanjit Singh of the AAP with a margin of over 5,000 votes. An eye surgeon by profession, Dr Singh had lost to Channi by a margin of 12,308 votes in this constituency in the 2017 Assembly election.

Russia Will No Longer Participate In Council Of Europe: Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe (CoE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, according to TASS. Moscow cited the aggressive statement and “unfreindly behaviour” of the NATO allied European nations, and its policies that it says works towards destroying the organisation, and humanitarian and legal space in Europe. EU and NATO countries “abuse their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE),” the Russian foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the state affiliated agency. The EU Council “continues to pursue a course towards the destruction of the Council of Europe and the common humanitarian and legal space in Europe,” it said.

Manipur Elections: Deputy CM Joykumar Singh Loses To BJPs Raghumani Singh In Uripok

The counting of the votes for the assembly elections in Manipur state is currently underway and BJP candidate Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh has won from the Uripok constituency against NPP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh by a margin of 7147 votes. According to the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janta Party, which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state, is leading in 20 seats, while Congress has won 11 seats.

