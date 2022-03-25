Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As UP CM; EAM Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi & More

Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Brajesh Pathak As His Deputies

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others. After Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Jaishankar & China's Wang Yi Agree 'diplomacy And Dialogue' Solution For Ukraine Crisis

In the first major diplomatic engagement between India and China in nearly two years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed relevant several issues including the continuing Ukraine crisis, which was triggered by Russia's invasion. In a press conference, EAM Jaishankar said that the occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on pertinent international issues, including Ukraine. He outlined that disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Madhya Pradesh HM Slams Zomato Over 10-minute Delivery Offer; 'do Not Risk People's Lives'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra warned Food delivery company Zomato not to endanger the lives of people on the roads by offering delivery of food in 10 minutes to any location within 4 kilometres. Following Zomato's announcement that meals would be delivered within ten minutes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra stated on Thursday that the firm would be held liable if an accident occurred.

US, EU Strike Deal For Gas Supply, Form Task Force To Cut Reliance On Russian Energy

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that their government will be launching a joint task force to cut off the EU from its reliance on Russian gas and fossil fuels. The move will strengthen European energy security as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wages his war of choice against Ukraine. The said Task Force for Energy Security will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the President of the European Commission, a statement from the White House informed.

EAM Jaishankar Admits India-China Still Share 'ongoing Friction', Avers 'work In Progress'

Upon concluding the crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the national capital on March 25, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar admitted both countries do have 'ongoing friction' areas. Deeming the discussions and status quo as a 'work in progress', EAM Jaishankar and the Chinese Foreign Minister held discussions with regard to disruptions after Beijing's encroachment in April 2020.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Meets Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel In Raipur Over Coal Issue

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. According to the news agency, ANI, the two CMs discussed the ongoing coal issue between the states. The discussion also included pending permits affecting the supply of coal for Rajasthan's thermal power plants. The meeting took place from 2 pm to 2.30 pm. After the meeting, Rajasthan CM Gehlot told ANI, "I appreciate CM Baghel. Environmental issues are of concern.

Birbhum Killings: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Breaks Down In Rajya Sabha; 'we Have Right To Live'

While providing details of the Birbhum killings in Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly broke down and shouted 'we have a right to live'. The BJP MP significantly demanded President rule in West Bengal as at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. Roopa Ganguly also highlighted that the victims were initially beaten up before a dozen houses were set on fire.

Pakistan Detained Over 577 Indian Fishermen, Seized 1,164 Boats: MoS Muraleedharan In LS

During the proceedings of the second leg of the budget session, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday informed Lok Sabha that Pakistan has detained as many as 577 Indian fishermen. While informing about the number of fishermen detained by Pakistan, he stressed that India continues to raise the incidents of their imprisonment and the seizure of fishing boats with the neighbouring country.

Oscars To Recognise Ukraine-Russia War, Talks To Bring Prez Zelenskyy 'still In Progress'

One of the biggest nights of the year for the film industry is approaching as stars prepare to attend the 94th Academy Award ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. After being cancelled twice in a row owing to the prevailing conditions of COVID-19, the Oscars 2022 is expected to witness a star-studded night and a plethora of A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet to celebrate the most exceptional films of the year.

ED Attaches Maha MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Assets Amounting To Rs 11.35 Crore In NSEL Scam

In a key development, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik's two flats and a parcel of land in Maharashtra's Thane of Rs 11.35 crore in value have been attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a case related to NSEL fraud. The money laundering probe was initiated by ED on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police in 2013 in the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) case, its Directors and key officials, 25 defaulters of NSEL and others.

Image: Republic World