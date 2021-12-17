Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Takes Dig At SP; Republic Confronts Congress' Ramesh Kumar & More

PM Modi's Breakfast Meet With 36 UP MPs Entailed 'non-political' Discussion; Details Here

Ahead of the 2022 General Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 held a meeting with nearly 40 Uttar Pradesh MPs over breakfast at his 7 LKM residence in New Delhi. Sources have confirmed that the session was a non-political one wherein PM Modi declared that he would 'not discuss politics today'. In the meeting with the MPs, the Prime Minister discussed the sports and interests of MPs and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India's Independence.

Yogi Adityanath Takes Dig At SP Ahead Of UP Polls: 'India Needs Ram Rajya, Not Socialism'

Speaking on the floor of the UP Assembly on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party over its thrust on socialism. Contending that socialism is the "biggest superstition" of this century, he chided SP for denigrating this doctrine during its tenure in power. Instead, he opined the concept of a 'Ram Rajya' is better equipped to ensure the welfare of the poor. To buttress his point, Adityanath highlighted the achievements of his regime as well as the BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi.

DCW's Swati Maliwal Demands FIR Against Congress MLA Over Outrageous Rape Remark

Slamming senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar over his insensitive rape remark in the Karnataka assembly, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded his arrest and further said that his VIP security should be snatched away. Anguished on the statement made by Kumar on Thursday, Maliwal in a video can be seen shaming the Congress leader for saying that it should be enjoyed when someone is being raped.

Republic Confronts Congress' Ramesh Kumar On Rape Comment; Says ‘don’t Owe An Answer'

After delivering the distasteful 'enjoy rape' remark, Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday lost his control at Republic when confronted. Repetitively pushing the microphone of Republic TV, Kumar asserted that 'he has already answered what needed to be answered.' He also kept saying that he 'did not owe an answer to the media'.

PM Modi 'deeply Touched' After Being Conferred Bhutan's Highest Civilian Decoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was accorded the highest civilian decoration of Bhutan- Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. Taking to the microblogging site, PM said that he was deeply touched by the warm gesture and thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering. "Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan," he said.

Navjot Sidhu Uses Abusive Language In Press Briefing When Questioned On Schemes; Watch

Stoking another row, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu used abusive language during his press conference at the Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday. He was addressing the launch of the Urban Employment Guarantee Mission promising urban labour the right to employment if Congress retains power in the state.

Republic Confronts Karnataka Speaker Who Laughed Off MLA Ramesh Kumar's Rape Remark

After Karnataka MLA KR Ramesh Kumar, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri was confronted by Republic over the obnoxious exchange on rape in the state assembly on Friday. Trying his best to evade the confrontation, Kageri said that he was getting late for the session, and asked to meet up at the assembly. "I need to ring the bell of the assembly," Kageri said.

MS Dhoni, Saha, Or Karthik? R Ashwin Reveals Better Wicketkeeper With 'stumping' Example

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his thoughts on who is a better wicket-keeper among India's legendary skipper MS Dhoni, Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Ashwin made his international debut for India, alongside playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. He has been playing for India,with Wriddhiman Saha behind the wickets for India in Tests ever since Dhoni retired. He has also played alongside Dinesh Karthik for the Tamil Nadu team, for a significant amount of time.

UK PM's Leadership In Danger; Conservatives Lose North Shropshire 1st Time In By-election

In a major new challenge to his leadership, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday suffered a devastating by-election defeat in a constituency that was never previously lost by his ruling Conservative Party. BBC stated that The Conservatives lost the North Shropshire seat which was held by the party for nearly two centuries to Liberal Democrats in the latest blow to Johnson. Reportedly, Winner Helen Morgan toppled a Tory majority of nearly 23,000 and declared that the “party is over” for the British PM.

'Pakistan Is Bankrupt, Better To Recognise Reality', Admits Nation's Ex-Revenue Board Head

Revealing the current situation of Pakistan, former chairman of Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday acknowledged that the country is bankrupt and asked the countrymen to accept the reality. While addressing a seminar at Hamdard University in Karachi, Zaidi highlighted the current situation of Pakistan and said, "It is better to recognise the reality than living in an illusion."

