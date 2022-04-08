Top 10 Headlines: Zelenskyy Addresses Finnish Parliament; Booster Dose For Adults & More

COVID-19: All adults eligible to get booster dose from April 10 at private jab centres

In a massive development on Friday, the Centre announced that all adults will be eligible to get the booster dose at private vaccination centres from April 10. Until now, only persons aged 60 and above were eligible to receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the Union Health Ministry, the ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose as well as the booster dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the 60+ population would continue.

Read Full Story Here

Pakistan govt to file review petition on SC's verdict on no-confidence in Assembly

A day after the Pakistan Supreme Court announced its verdict, the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it will file a review petition in the matter on Friday. The development comes after the incumbent Prime Minister called for an urgent Cabinet meeting, in which as per sources, the verdict was discussed elaborately.

Read Full Story Here

India successfully flight tests Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet booster off Odisha coast

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully flight tested the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. As informed by the Ministry of Defence, the flight test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and further met all the mission objectives as ascertained.

Read Full Story Here

Zelenskyy pulls up nations for half-baked sanctions on Russia; 'If you hold gun, shoot it'

After having stated that sanctions on Russia should be akin to 'nuclear weapons that don't take lives', Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, conceded that half-baked and superficial sanctions on Russia won't bear fruits. On Thursday, in a global mega exclusive interview, Zelenskyy put the ball in Vladimir Putin's court and tabled an invitation to offer a direct conversation.

Read Full Story Here

Anti-India slogans raised, stones pelted at CRPF jawans at Jamia Masjid in J&K's Srinagar

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, one of the largest mosques in the region -Jamia Masjid - reverberated with anti-India slogans on Friday. After the namaz of the first Jumma of Ramzan, the crowd gathered in the mosque was heard chanting Azadi slogans and hailing Zakir Musa, India's most wanted terrorist, who was killed by the Indian army in Indian-administered Kashmir on 24 May 2019, after trapping him in the Tral district. Musa split from the Hizbul Mujahideen, one of the largest groups fighting Indian rule in Kashmir, and declared his allegiance to Al-Qaeda in 2017.

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy addresses Finnish Parliament; condemns attack on Kramatorsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, addressed the Finnish Parliament and condemned the Russian military's strike on a railway terminal in the city of Kramatorsk. He said that more than 30 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the strike. Zelenskyy said, "I would like to start with what happened today. Russian military hit the railway terminal in the city of Kramatorsk. This is an ordinary railway terminal. People crowded, waiting for the trains to be evacuated to the safe territory. They hit these people. There are witnesses. There are videos, there are remnants of the missiles and dead people, about 30 killed and 300 wounded as of this moment just there."

Read Full Story Here

BJP MP lashes out at CM Gehlot govt over Karauli violence; 'playing communal politics'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lashed out at the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government on the Karauli violence incident in its press conference on Friday. While speaking to Republic Media Network, the Minister said, “Congress is protecting its absconding MLAs. They are justifying the violence by saying that there were chants of "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. What kind of defence is this? Is raising that slogan a crime? They only believe in appeasement by making a particular community happy.”

Read Full Story Here

Russia-Ukraine War: Karavan Mall in Kharkiv hit by Moscow's airstrike; rescue ops underway

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate with no signs of it subsiding anytime soon, the Karavan mall in Ukraine's Kharkiv city has been hit by a Russian airstrike on Friday. Republic Media Network has accessed a video wherein thick smoke can be seen billowing from the spot. The visuals also depicted fire-fighting teams contributing all their efforts to douse the flames. The fire spread across 2,300 square metres and was being extinguished by 18 units of equipment and 80 personnel of Ukraine's emergency team. The rescue operation is still underway by fire brigades in the area.

Read Full Story Here

Rahul Gandhi uses Russia's 'Ukraine war justification' to caution Centre on China's intent

In an intriguing comparison, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi drew parallels between the Russia-Ukraine war and China's standoff with India at the LAC. Speaking to the media at ex-Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav's residence in the national capital on Friday, he asserted that China was following Russia's template to build a justification for its aggression vis-à-vis India. To buttress his point, Gandhi highlighted that the Xi Jinping regime had disputed the status of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh akin to Russia questioning Ukraine's claim over Luhansk and Donetsk following which the war commenced.

Read Full Story Here

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused says 'honey trapped By ISIS'; terror link confirmed

In a major development in the Gorakhnath temple attack probe, Republic has now learnt that the arrested accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi's conversation with people associated with ISIS started with a honeytrap. Accessing inside details of the ongoing probe, Republic learnt that the accused was in contact with ISIS and have exchanged financial help. The big revelation by the accused comes amid interrogation by the investigators in Lucknow.

Read Full Story Here

(Image: Republic)