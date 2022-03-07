Top 10 Headlines: Zelenskyy Dials PM Modi; BJP Mocks SP's 'overconfidence' & More

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russian Delegation Reaches Belarus For 3rd Round Of Peace Talks

Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 12 days with the Volodymyr Zelenksyy pledging to punish ‘anyone who will commit atrocities.’ Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to meet for the third round of peace talks even though the first two rounds did not lead to a ceasefire. Additionally, both sides are set for a face-off as Kyiv will ask the UN’s top court to issue an emergency ruling to stop the invasion.

Read more here

Russia Approves List Of Countries Who Took 'unfriendly Actions'; UK, US On Radar

After weeks of threats and warnings, Russia on Monday approved a list of countries that have taken 'unfriendly actions against it. The list of 17 countries primarily includes the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, amongst others. It also mentions Ukraine and the European Union (EU) which has imposed its 'harshest package of sanctions ever implemented' against Moscow.

Read more here

Russia-Ukraine War Day 12: PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy, Russia Declares Ceasefire In Kyiv; All Latest Updates Here

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 12th day with major cities in the ex-Soviet nation still reeling under unhindered bombing. Meanwhile, the Russian Military on Monday declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 7:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors. The decision came after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron wherein he stressed preserving the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants. Subsequently, Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions will witness the ceasefire that will come into effect at 10: AM Moscow time.

Read more here

Shane Warne Had Complained Of Chest Pain & Sweating After Extreme Fluid-only Diet Prior To His Vacation: Manager

Shane Warne had recently complained of 'chest pain and sweating' after undergoing a "ridiculous" two-week fluid-only diet before he left for his vacation, the Australian spin legend's manager James Erskine has revealed. Warne, a spin wizard who made the world fall in love with his craft, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday, leaving the world shell-shocked.

Read more here

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Dials PM Modi, Thanks India For Support To Its Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, appreciated Kyiv's assistance in the safe evacuation of Indians amid the war with Russia. After the conversation, which lasted nearly 35 minutes, Zelenskyy tweeted to inform that PM Modi also appreciated Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. The President expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India's support to the people of Ukraine.

Read more here

ICJ President Laments Russian Side's Empty Chairs At Hearing Signifies Magnitude Of Crisis

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing on Monday over the ongoing conflict between the two countries. However, Russia chose to skip the hearing and the empty chairs on its side were enough to make known the deteriorating situation along the Eastern European border. The delegations of both countries have also held two rounds of peace negotiations so far but the war continues to escalate and reached its twelfth day on Monday.

Read more here

Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee Who Took Up Arms For His Country Killed In Russian Shelling

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee earlier took to his social media account and revealed to his fans and followers that he had joined in his country's fight amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to reports by Deadline, Lee had joined Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces and was killed in Irpin in shelling by Russian forces.

Read more here

Former MD And CEO Of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna Sent To 7-day CBI Remand By Special Court

A special court in Delhi has sent Chitra Ramkrishna, former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) to a 7-day day CBI remand. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with the co-location scam. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passed the order on Monday after hearing arguments from the central agency and the counsel appearing for the accused. The probing agency had sought her 14-day custodial interrogation.

Read more here

UP Election: BJP Mocks SP's 'overconfidence'; Avers Winning All Seats In Varanasi

As the voting for the Uttar Pradesh election is set to end at 6 p.m. on Monday, BJP ridiculed the "overconfidence" of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal stated that the people have reposed faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. Serving as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee and Registration, Jaiswal is contesting the election from the Varanasi North seat. Moreover, he exuded confidence in BJP winning all Assembly seats falling under Varanasi, which is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Read more here

Russia Ukraine War: 3rd Round Of Negotiations To Begin At 7:30 PM IST On March 7

The third session of Russia-Ukraine talks will take place around 16:00 Kyiv time (7:30 PM IST), according to a Ukrainian delegate. Mykhailo Podolyak, the presidential adviser, wrote on Twitter, "Negotiations with Russia. Third round. Start at 16:00 Kyiv time. Delegation - no change.

Read more here