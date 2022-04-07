Top 10 Headlines: Zelenskyy Speaks To Republic, Gorakhnath Temple Attack & More

Arnab-Zelenskyy Interview LIVE Updates: Ukraine Requests India To Be Security Guarantor

Zelenskyy during the exclusive interview reminded India that it had a relationship with the Soviet Union, not Russia. "I understand that it is difficult to keep a balance between relationships with Ukraine and Russia," the Ukrainian President said. "The wisdom is to see what is going to happen in the future. We thank you for the humanitarian assistance but I'd like for the PM (Modi) to think of being a security guarantor for Ukraine. So if Russia violates, guarantors would be against Russia. I'd like a special relationship between our people & authorities".

Pakistan SC Reserves Its Order On No-confidence Motion Against Imran Khan, NA Dissolution

The fate of Imran Khan now lies in the hand of the Supreme Court as the bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday reserved its order on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench noted that the proceedings in the case were complete and now they will 'consider the matter.' The decision of the bench, as per sources, will be announced at 7:35 PM (IST).

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused Says Was 'desperate To Avenge Events In Karnataka, NRC'

As security agencies continue to prove the Gorakhnath Temple attack, Republic TV has exclusively accessed a confession video made by the attacker, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi. In the video, Abbasi speaks about the attack he orchestrated on the Gorakhnath temple on April 3, injuring two policemen before being detained.

Mumbai: Person With Suspected New COVID Variant Has Recovered Fully, Says State Minister

On Thursday, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that a person suspected of being infected with the new XE COVID-19 form has recovered. His samples were transferred to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) for further analysis to confirm the novel mutation, he said. “The person with the suspected new variant has recovered fully, and the high-risk contacts have been COVID negative. The samples have been sent to NIBMG to reconfirm the strain. We are constantly working to ensure that we are all safe. I urge people to not panic,” Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote on Twitter.

Russian Embassy In India Says 'Moscow Committed To Bringing Bucha Perpetrators To Justice'

As the reports and images of Ukraine's Brucha killings surfaced, the Russian Embassy in India on Thursday stated that Moscow is committed to bringing those responsible for the heinous war crime to justice. It outlined that the brutal attack in Bucha evokes nightmares of Nazi crimes committed during World War II. It has sparked outrage and condemnation in Russia, India, and around the world, the Embassy wrote in a statement. The Embassy went on to say that the major challenge is to ensure that the investigation is truly independent and unbiased.

Congress Calls For 'urgent Meeting' After Drama Between Navjot Sidhu & Youth President

The Congress party on Thursday called for an 'urgent meeting' after a protest in Chandigarh paved the way for an open war of words between ex-PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth President Brinder Singh Dhillon. High voltage drama was witnessed today during a protest carried out by the Congress leaders in Chandigarh against the growing inflation in the state. Dhillon interrupted Sidhu during his speech when the former state Congress chief went on to attack his own party leaders including ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Releases 3rd Positive List Of Equipment Indigenisation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has released the third indigenisation list comprising military equipment. The move comes as a part of India's efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing. As per the list, the indigenisation will come into effect from December 2022 and is set to be completed by December 2025. Rajnath Singh said, "The 3rd positive indigenisation list of 101 items, comprising major equipment/platforms was released today to expedite the process of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in Defence. Also, handed over 30 agreements to domestic industry for transfer of 21 DRDO technologies".

Omar Abdullah Addresses Media Post ED Questioning; 'case 13-yr Old, Cooperated With Probe'

After being released from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, former Jammu & Kashmir CM and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah spoke to reporters on Thursday saying that the central agency had called him for questioning in a 13-year-old case. While refusing to divulge details of the case, Omar Abdullah stated that the matter was related to the J&K Bank scam, and he had cooperated with the ED's investigation.

Zelenskyy To Hold Meeting With EU Commission Chief On April 8 Amid Ravaging War

In a key development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 8, Interfax reported. The meeting between Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen has now been confirmed by Ukrainian President's Press Secretary Serhiy Nikiforov on a nationwide telethon. However, Nikiforov did not disclose the details regarding the timing of the meeting citing security concerns. The meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and EU Commission President comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Pralhad Joshi Lambasts Opposition Over Rajya Sabha Ruckus; 'they Agreed To Adjourn House'

After a major ruckus ensued at Rajya Sabha, leading to the Upper House of Parliament being adjourned sine die, ahead of the last day of the Budget Session, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday gave a scathing reply to the opposition, stating that the opposition MPs themselves requested in Rajya Sabha BAC to adjourn the House today due to Ram Navami.

