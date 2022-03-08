Top 10 Headlines: Zelenskyy To Not Leave Kyiv; World Bank Okays $723mn For Ukraine & More

Russia-Ukraine War: World Bank Approves $723 Million Package Of Loans And Grants For Kyiv

Amid all-out conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, the World Bank on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing government budget support. According to a statement, the World Bank approved a supplemental budget support package of $489 million for Kyiv, called Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine or FREE Ukraine. The bank said that the fast-disbursing support will help the government provide critical services to Ukrainian people, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly and social programs for the vulnerable.

India At UNSC Asserts Humanitarian Action Shouldn't Be Politicised Amid Russia-Ukraine War

India on Monday raised concern about the worsening situation in Kyiv and stated that humanitarian action should not be politicised amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously. Speaking at the UN Security Council, India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti informed that India has sent seven tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. He also went on to say that the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis deserve immediate and urgent attention.

Ukraine Crisis: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows To Win War Against Russia, Refuses To Leave Kyiv

While asserting that he is 'not scared of anyone,' Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in another video message said that he is staying in Kyiv. On the 12th day of Russia's aggression, President Zelensky also affirmed that Ukraine is going to win this war. Meanwhile, the United States on Monday announced that over 500 US troops would be deployed in Europe to reinforce NATO's flank including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece.

Shane Warne's Friend Reveals His Last Picture Ever Taken In Final Moments Before Death

A close friend of Shane Warne has posted what could be the former Australian cricketer's last photo from when he was still alive. On Friday, just hours before Warne died, the photo was uploaded on Instagram. Thomas Hall shared the photo, which was supposedly taken in Koh Samui, Thailand, where Warne died unexpectedly. Warne can be seen in the photograph flashing a broad smile while posing with someone who is not visible in the frame.

Russia-Ukraine War: Top Russian General Killed In Kharkiv Claims Ukraine Defence Ministry

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, Ukraine Defence Ministry on Monday informed the killing of Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov. According to Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry, Russian general Gerasimov was killed during the battle of Kharkiv on Monday, March 7.

Goa Election: Congress Hopes To Win 23-26 Seats; Extends Olive Branch To Non-BJP Parties

Even as exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck battle between BJP and the Congress-led alliance in Goa, the Sonia Gandhi-led party exuded confidence of winning 23-26 seats in the 40-member Assembly. Speaking to the media on Monday, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar also assured that his party will immediately declare its CM pick after the results are announced on March 10. In an outreach towards AAP and TMC, he revealed that Congress shall endeavour to form a government with all non-BJP parties.

Govt Will Focus On Women Empowerment With Emphasis On Dignity, Opportunity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian women's achievements on International Women's Day on Tuesday, and said his government will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

Russia’s Baltic Fleet Tracking 2 US Guided-missile Destroyers In Baltic Sea: Report

Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian National Center for Defense Management informed that Russia's Baltic Fleet troops have begun monitoring the United States guided-missile destroyers, which have entered the Baltic Sea. According to the centre, which is a part of the Russian Defense Ministry, “Forces and facilities of the Baltic Fleet have embarked on tracking the actions of US guided-missile destroyers USS Donald Cook and USS Forrest Sherman that entered the Baltic Sea,” Tass reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: First Batch Of UK Volunteers Arrive In Ukraine To Help Kyiv In War

The first batch of volunteers from the United Kingdom have reached Ukraine to help Ukraine to fight against Vladimir Putin's Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has requested the world to come to Ukraine and help the nation to defend itself from Russia.

Kyiv Wants Direct Talks Between Zelenskyy And Putin, Says Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba

Amid the worsening situation of the Russia Ukraine war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv wanted direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. He said that direct talks between the leaders were necessary as Kyiv knows Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow. The statement came after the third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia that was held on Monday in Belarus also failed.

