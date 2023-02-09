Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Reply On President's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 9, replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. Amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition parties, the Prime Minister listed the work done by the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Presenting a contrast of development initiatives during the regime of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP leader gave a befitting reply to Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
Here are top quotes from the PM's address in Rajya Sabha
- "I want to tell these MPs...the more you throw muck, the better the lotus will bloom."
- "Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. 1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank a/c have opened in Karnataka including over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain."
- "They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country."
- "True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries."
- "For decades, the development of tribal communities was neglected. We gave top priority to their welfare... People of the country are repeatedly rejecting Congress. People are watching them and punishing them."
- There was pressure from people around the world to sell their vaccine in our market, articles were written, and TV interviews were given. There were attempts to insult our scientists but my country's scientists made vaccines that were approved and benefitted 150 countries."
- "Some had problems with names of schemes of govt & Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name...I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear & shame?"
- "Which party and people in power misused Article 356? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356, 50 times & that name is Indira Gandhi."
- "Despite being in power from the Panchayat level to the Parliament they (Congress) never thought or tried to being solutions to permanent problems."
- "Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don't have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country..."