Top 10 Quotes From Sr Adv Harish Salve's Speech About Criticism & Contempt Of Judiciary

Terming Indian courts as “institutions of governance” that has “evolved” over the years, senior advocate Harish Salve said on Saturday that courts must be open to public scrutiny and criticism, but to certain limits. Salve was speaking on ‘Criticism of Judiciary, Contempt Jurisdiction and its use in the Age of Social Media,’ at the 16th PD Desai Memorial Lecture.

“We have always accepted that the decisions of the courts can be criticized, including in language which may be impolite. Can we criticize the decision-making process? Why not? Can’t we ask why certain cases were heard in a certain way? Of course, we can. Because justice is administered under public gaze, that makes the decision-making process subject to scrutiny,” he said.

Salve, however, proposed that it is important to draw the lines of such criticism and consider ‘who’ is rendering those remarks. "If there is an objectionable tweet by a common man, we need not take cognizance. But a criticism by politicians raises different issues," he said.

"There is one area where I think judges need to be protected. And that area is casting aspersions on an institution in consistence with its character as an independent institution," the former solicitor general of India said.

Harish Salve also added, "Judges have over the years evolved a very robust attitude where they do not let that kind of criticism to affect their work. Indian Judges have shown similar resilience and Justice Sabyasachi Mukherjee's decision in Shiv Shankar Case is an eloquent testimony to how robust our Supreme court is where he said 'We treated with contempt and not in contempt'.''

Asserting that the strength of the institution comes from the faith of the people, Salve stated that criticism should not be aimed at eroding public faith in the institution.

"To say that an institution has lost its independence, to say that the judiciary is acting at the behest of someone, to allege corruption, if these are established to be untrue, it is clearly undermining public faith," he said.

"Constitutional law is not static. Criticism of judges, judicial overreach is not scandalizing the courts, but when a criticism scandalizes public faith, then it becomes unacceptable," Salve added.

'Society not mature enough to do away with contempt of court'

Salve opined that India cannot do away with contempt of court since our society has not reached the level of maturity where people have restraint. Nonetheless said that judges need not be seen to be sitting in ivory towers, he added.

"I don't think we are ready to do away with the principles of scandalizing the judiciary and contempt. I don't think, in India, we have reached that stage of maturity in our society where people have the restraint ...(or) have the maturity to understand what is a ludicrous allegation", he remarked.

The advocate also said the Bar must act against criticism of judges and courts and must deal with ill-informed criticism as a part of the system.

"We owe to our judges. We being lawyers are part of the same institution and it is true that court cannot reply to ill-informed criticism but it is equally true and important to remember that we are part of the institution must deal with ill-informed criticism," he said.

"Right to speech expanded to right to know"

During the course of the speech, Harish Salve also said the understanding of the Right to Speech has been 'nurtured in its correct spirit' in the country.

"Right to speech is expanded to the right to know, to develop the principle of transparency. No government can think of removing RTI law or curtail free speech. Governments today have been driven to accept that democracy is not negotiable. That by itself is a great advancement," he said.

