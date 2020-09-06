India's Top-10 States In Ease Of Doing Business Ranking 2019 Revealed; Full List Here

Andhra Pradesh has retained the top spot in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) based on the implementation of business reform action plan, while Uttar Pradesh and Telangana achieved the second and third positions respectively.

The ranks were announced by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) during a virtual event chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Union minister of commerce Piyush Goyal and civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present at the event.

The Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019 released by the Centre contains a list of 80 reforms (187 reform action points) to be implemented by 19 States. Andhra Pradesh has achieved 100% compliance to the 187 reform action points by DPIIT-World Bank under BRAP 2019.

Top 10 states in ease of doing business ranking 2019:

Andhra Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Telangana Madhya Pradesh Jharkhand Chhattisgarh Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan West Bengal Gujarat

And here are the rankings of all 36 states and UTs, in their implementation of State Business Reform Action Plan 2019#StateEODBRankingshttps://t.co/fyIFeIuq0R pic.twitter.com/g49rJjb8fm — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) September 5, 2020

Region-wise position holders

North India - Uttar Pradesh

South India - Andhra Pradesh

East India - West Bengal

West India - Madhya Pradesh

North East India - Assam

Union Territories - Delhi

While releasing the report, Sitharaman said the ranking makes States and UTs a better place to do business. The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system. The DPIIT conducts the exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

In the last ranking released in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana.

