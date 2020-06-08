'We're Now Able To Bring Peace In The Region': Lt. Gen Raju After Forces Kill 9 Terrorists

Upbeat after the killing of 9 terrorists in less than 24 hours, the top brass of the Army, on Monday, said that the terrorist outfit has received a body blow and appealed to Kashmiri terrorists to not be a proxy of Pakistan, and come back to the mainstream.

The top officers, including the Commander of the Srinagar based 15 Corps, Lt General BS Raju, GoC of Victor Force, A Sengupta, Inspector General, (Operations) CRPF, Rajesh Kumar addressed media persons in Awantipora on Monday to give details of the counter-insurgency operations.

Lt. Gen BS Raju while speaking to Republic Tv said that sustained counter-insurgency operations in the valley have resulted in a remarkable change in the security situation. “In these two days, we have neutralized those terrorists who were generating a lot of violence, terror and great discomfort to the local population in Shopian district of south Kashmir," he said.

Read: J&K: Recovery Rate Of COVID-19 Patients Gradually Falls Amid Spike In Cases

Counting these two operations as his big achievement, Lt Raju said, “With the killing of these terrorists, we would be able to bring peace in the area which is my biggest success,”. He added that these operations have helped to a great extent in cleansing the Shopian district of terrorists whose terror activities were being witnessed in the last few months.

Read: Pak Initiates Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation In J&K; Indian Army Retaliates Befittingly

Lt. Gen Raju was quick to add that, Pakistan is the only person ‘uncomfortable’ on earth to see Kashmir normal. He said Pakistan is using both ‘physical and electronic component’ to destabilize the situation on the ground. “On the physical front, Pakistan is trying a number of infiltrations attempts along the LoC for which the Indian Army is taking adequate measure to control it. To send arms and ammunition here, it tries innovative methods but successful attempts are being made to disseminate those methods,” Lt Gen Raju said.

He added that Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media and were pushing a lot of misinformation that has a fair element of propaganda in it. “We are demolishing campaign that our advisory is fighting,” he said.

About the over ground workers (OGWs), he said, “They are the part of the overall management of militancy. OGW plays an important component of it, our key is to identify and arrest them.”

Appealing militants to lay down their arms and surrender, Lt Gen Raju said, “Violence is not going to take you anywhere. Come back to the mainstream. We are ready to receive. Those boys (terrorist) who have not done anything will be allowed to go back to normal life. We will try to rehabilitate you as soon as possible."

Read: Kashmiri Woman Held For Planning Terror Acts Tests Positive For COVID-19 In NIA Custody

Read: Forces Crush Hizbul Terrorism In Kashmir; 22 Terrorists Killed In 2 Weeks, Reveals J&K DGP