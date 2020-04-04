Top Athletes, Film Stars Join Hands For A Film #IndiaHumHongeKamyab

In a bid to encourage the citizens of our nation to continue to Stay Home, Stay Safe and emerge victorious against COVID-19, top Indian athletes, film stars and philanthropists have come together in a video titled IndiaHumHongeKamyab appealing to the nation.

In this video, the message was loud and clear: '"Today our dear country needs to be Strong and needs to be together. We need to spread the message of Positivity and Hope."

Spreading the message of positivity, togetherness and hope were philanthropist Sudha Murthy, film personalities Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi along with eminent athletes Kuldeep Yadav, Vijendra Singh, Anjali Bagwat, Viren Rasquina and Sushil Kumar.

The film featured country’s finest athletes fighting it out at various Global Sporting events adding the much-required energy and hope that the citizens needed at this moment.

READ | PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Lockdown With Cricket Icons, Top Olympic Sport Athletes

READ | Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Are Spending Their Quarantine In Quirky And Productive Ways