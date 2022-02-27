Top Bhilwara tax official arrested accepting bribe at home

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Five persons, including a top tax official, were arrested on Sunday while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a middle man in Udaipur, an official said.

The arrests were made at the house of an Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Department in Bhilwara, who was among those held.

The officials and some brokers were put under scanner after the Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) received a complaint about a big racket being run to evade the GST at the tax department in Bhilwara, ACB DGP BL Soni said in a statement.

The racket was being operated with the connivance of several officers, department employees, and a few private persons, he said.

A special team of the ACB took action simultaneously in Udaipur and Bhilwara.

Mohd Hussain Ansari, Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department, GST Circle, Bhilwara, was arrested from his Udaipur residence while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, Soni said.

Bhilwara Tax Officer Dinesh Tailor, Rajmal Agarwal, transporter, and two others named Laxman Agarwal and Nilesh Agarwal, were also arrested for their involvement in the matter.

Places of several other suspected officers of the department located in Bhilwara and Udaipur are being searched, read the statement.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the matter is being investigated, Soni said. PTI AG VN VN

