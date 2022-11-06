Top BJP Leaders Connect With People; JP Nadda, Amit Shah Hold Roadshows For BJP

BJP president J P Nadda Sunday held a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate here and walked through the Lower Bazar area urging people to re-elect his party in the state.

The roadshow was part of the BJP's state-wide 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' to connect with the people of the state.

Top BJP central and state leaders participated in the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' in all 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda started his roadshow from the Central Telegraph office and had "jalebis" at a famous sweets shop in Lower Bazar and met several people on the way.

He clicked selfies with people and distributed the BJP's Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) to them.

Nadda said that all central and state leaders of the party are participating in campaign to connect with people across all 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

"We carried out the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan and we all saw the excitement among people and how they are inclined towards the BJP.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh have shown unbreakable faith for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have blessed the Jairam Thakur government in the state which has ushered in a host of developmental works in the hill state," he told reporters after the roadshow.

He also expressed confidence that people of the state will shower their blessings on the BJP in the November 12 election.

"I feel there is excitement among the people about the BJP," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the mass connect programme in Nagrota constituency and met the public at various pre-decided locations in the segment.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also participated in the programme in the Bhal assembly segment and so did other senior leaders.

Former CM and party veteran Shanta Kumar was present in Palampur, his stronghold in Kangra, former chief minister of the state Prem Kumar Dhumal in Hamirpur, and Dhumal's son and Union minister, Anurag Singh Thakur, in the Sujanpur segment.

BJP In-charge for the state Avinash Rai Khanna participated in the campaign in Jawali and Fatehpur assembly constituencies, and co-In-charge Sanjay Tandon was in Baddi for it.

Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt was in Bilaspur while Suresh kashyap was in Pachhad assembly constituency.

The top brass of the BJP embarked on the outreach campaign as the parties shifted to top gear ahead of the campaign deadline.

Asked about the Congress poll manifesto and 10 promises made in it, he said, "the Congress party does not have confidence in its own manifesto, they say things just for the sake of it."

"There is no vision, weight, or direction in the Congress manifesto and people have never taken their manifesto seriously," he said.

"Our manifesto is brought out with due diligence and that is why people take us seriously," Nadda asserted.

BJP candidate from Shimla Urban Sanjay Sood accompanied him during the campaign.

Sood, 57, with his family ran a tea stall at the Old Shimla bus stand and is now considered a 'crorepati'.

He started his career as an ABVP activist and went on to join the BJP's media department.

Sood has replaced Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in the seat who has been shifted to the Kasumpti assembly constituency.

Nadda later held a roadshow in Solan canvassing for BJP candidate Rajesh Kashyap and met people in the main bazar.

No incumbent government has been voted to power again in Himachal since 1982.

The ruling BJP is hoping to buck the historical trend of anti-incumbency in the state and is hoping to repeat its government.