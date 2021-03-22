92-year-old Julio Ribeiro 'unavailable' To Probe Param Bir Singh's Claims; Asks Pawar To

Hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar suggested the name of Julio Riberio, the former top cop of Mumbai, Gujarat, and Punjab to lead the investigation into the corruption allegations against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the veteran officer has refused to be part of the inquiry.

Citing age issues Ribeiro said, "I am not available. Nobody (in the state government) has approached me. And if they contact me, I am not in a position to do it, because I am 92-years-old. I don't have that much energy for it."

"Even if I could, I would not have investigated this matter, because of the low-level politics being played here. If the inquiry is against the home minister of Maharashtra, then Pawar should conduct the inquiry because he heads the (ruling) party. Why should a retired police officer be asked to do it," the former Mumbai CP added. READ | Jayant Patil says 'Anil Deshmukh needn't resign' after meeting Pawar: 'Will probe lapses'

Commenting on Param Bir Singh's allegations that HM Deshmukh had asked inspector Sachin Vaze "to collect Rs 100 crores for him every month," Ribeiro said, when the Mumbai CP learn about this, he should have gone straight to the Minister and told him that this is not our job. Param Bir's claims and his letter to the Chief Minister after his transfer are of no use, he added.

When asked what does he think about the allegations leveled by Param Bir Singh, Ribeiro replied, "I don't believe any of these officers, nor do I believe such politicians, they are in a habit of telling lies."

Pawar suggests Ribeiro should lead the inquiry

In a press conference on Sunday, Pawar had suggested to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that retired top cop Julio Ribeiro should head the inquiry into Param Bir Singh's extortion charges against Deshmukh. "There has to be an in-depth inquiry by an officer who enjoys respect and reputation. I suggest Julio Ribeiro for the task, given his high reputation," Pawar had said.

In his letter, Param Bir, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, alleged that Deshmukh had asked Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is arrested in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from some 1,750-odd bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The Home Minister has refuted the allegations and accused the cop of attempting to save himself in the case. Deshmukh also said that he might file a defamation case against the cop.

(With inputs from agencies)