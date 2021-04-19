Top Doctors Detail Meet With PM Modi On COVID-19, Say 'Medical Panel Divided On Lockdown'

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on April 19 held a meeting via video conferencing on the COVID-19 issue and vaccination progress. To acquaint the general public with the minutes of the meeting in particular, including the many issues related to COVID-19 discussed, Republic Media Network held an interactive session with the best in the Medical Fraternity- National President of IMA Dr JA Jayalal, Director of AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Chairman of Nephron Clinic and was the former Vice Chairman of the Manipal Hospital Dwarka Dr Sanjeev Bagai and Fortis Mumbai diabetologist Dr Anil Bhoraskar.

Talking about the meeting, Dr Jayalal said, "We had a positive feeling. Prime Minister himself encouraged the medical fraternity today and even thanked it for its service all through the pandemic." Pointing out that the PM has guaranteed full support, he said, "He has assured that he will be with us, and work upon all our suggestions." Calling it a morale-booster for the medical fraternity across the country, he added, "Now, we will be able to participate with more vigour and more energy."

He talked about the emphasis on adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour in the meeting by him and others in the meeting. Pointing out that they requested the PM to lead from the front make a call to all people to follow covid appropriate behaviour, he said, "His word will be taken very positively by the people of the country, and they may just start adhering to covid appropriate behaviour."

Stressing on the ideas put forth by her during the meeting, Dr Gitanjali said that she pitched in the idea to use telemedicine for patients.

She said, "This is not the time to travel and come to the hospital for trivial conditions, so we need to strengthen our telemedicine facilities, and if necessary and there is an urgent need to come, then only we call them." Adding to her point telemedicine, Dr Sanjeev said, "We need to have a separate vertical of home care as strong as hospital care." He also suggested the digitalization of supply chains so that the instances of shortage of oxygen, hospital bed among others can be avoided.

Dr Anil, pointing out that COVID is the common enemy, stated, "We should keep all the differences aside, and whatever the machinery we should use it scientifically and rationally to fight the virus. Talking about the point raised about vaccination in the meeting, he said, "Everybody should be vaccinated. Those who have taken two doses of vaccination have a very limited chance of developing complications due to covid, it's not guaranteed that you will not get covid but you will get a very mild form of it."