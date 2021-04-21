Top Doctors Issue Advisory On India's COVID Situation, Says, 'Remdesivir Isn't Ramban'

Amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country, three experts — Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS-Delhi; Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, and Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta on Wednesday addressed the issues related to COVID-19. From talking about Remdesivir to oxygen, and medicines, the health experts shared vital information and advice.

"Remdesivir isn't a 'Ramban', it only decreases viral load in people who need it," says Dr. Naresh Trehan of Medanta, addressing COVID19. "We've now made a protocol that Remdesivir to be given not to everyone who tests positive. Only after doctors look at test results, symptoms, comorbidities of a patient, then, it's to be given. Remdesivir isn't a 'Ramban', it only decreases viral load in people who need it," he added.

On Oxygen shortage

"If your O2 saturation is above 94% then there is no problem. But if it is falling after exercise, then, you need to call a doctor. It's important you get the right treatment at the right time," said Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health.

To add to this, Dr. Naresh Trehan said, "Today we have enough oxygen if we try to use it judiciously. I want to tell the public that if you don't need oxygen then don't use it as a security blanket. Waste of oxygen will only lead to depriving someone who needs it."

As a country, if we work together, use oxygen and Remdesivir judiciously, then, there will be no shortage anywhere. In terms of the number of people who need oxygen and oxygen supply, we are well balanced: Dr Guleria, AIIMS pic.twitter.com/44lqMvMOQC — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

#WATCH | "...Oxygen is a treatment, it's like a drug.. Taking oxygen intermittently is an absolute waste of oxygen. There is no data that shows that this will be of any help to you & therefore you shouldn't do..," says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/M8Jg0j0A1k — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

About Symptoms & Hospitalisation

"There is a possibility that you may be asymptomatic, then, doctors will tell you to stay at home, isolate yourself, wear a mask and check your oxygen saturation every 6 hours," Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health said.

He added that "If you have any symptom like body ache, cold, cough, indigestion, vomiting- I have one important message- get yourself tested for COVID19. It is the most important thing." Dr. Trehan said, "Less percentage of people require hospitalization. The hospital beds should be utilized judiciously & with responsibility. This responsibility rests on all of us."

Dr. Guleria said, "The vaccine prevents you from getting the disease in the form of severe illness. It may not prevent you from getting the infection. Important to understand that even after the vaccine we may have a positive report, it is why important to wear a mask even after vaccine."