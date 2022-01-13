Top Headlines: 5 Dead In Bikaner-Guwahati Train Derailment; Akhilesh's Tell-all Interview

India, China conclude 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks over Ladakh standoff

The 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China at the Chushul-Moldo border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, concluded on Wednesday, January 12. A joint press release of the talks stated that the meeting was attended by representatives from both sides' defence and foreign affairs establishments. The two sides had an open and in-depth discussion about how to resolve the concerns along the LAC in the Western Sector.

Pakistan passport 4th worst in the world for 3rd consecutive year, ranked below N. Korea

Pakistan's passport has been ranked as the fourth-worst passport for international travel in 2022 by Henley Passport Index. This is the 3rd time that the country's passport has been placed at the 4th last position ranking just above Afghanistan (rank 111) and Iraq (rank 110) which continue to be in the 'worst passports to hold' category. Pakistan's passport has been placed by Henley Passport Index at the 108th position, allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival to only 31 destinations across the world as opposed to 26 for Afghanistan and 28 for Iraq.

Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train derailment rises to 5 with 45 injured: Official

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express ('15633 UP BIKANER EXPRESS') derailed near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm on January 13. As per the latest inputs, 5 people have died and 45 are injured, an official stated. The horrific incident took place while the train was moving at the speed of 40kmph, knocking 12 non-AC coaches off the tracks. To gather more details about the incident, Republic Media Network contacted the Member of Parliament from Darjeeling Raju Bista who informed that the rescue operations are underway.

West Bengal train tragedy: Railway Minister takes stock of situation; announces ex-gratia

On Thursday evening, 12 bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Maynaguri in West Bengal, with five of them getting overturned, killing at least five people. Railway authorities have begun the rescue process and injured individuals are being rushed to nearby hospitals.

Akhilesh Yadav's tell-all interview with Republic ahead of UP Assembly elections

As the stage is set for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, one of the key contenders-Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hopped on to the Republic bus for an exclusive interview. During the interview, with the bus moving from one destination to another near the lanes of Lucknow, the SP supremo touched upon the varied aspects determining the polls for the 403-member assembly, which has parties like the BJP, the Congress, the BSP apart from the SP in the fray.

Swami Prasad Maurya to meet Akhilesh Yadav on Jan 14; says 'Lucknow tornado will ruin BJP'

Days after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swami Prasad Maurya announced that he will be officially meeting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday. Underlining that an announcement of his joining SP will be made after the meeting, Maurya said that the 'tornado' emerging from Lucknow will 'ruin' the BJP. Talking about the numbers of the BJP before 2017, which was confined to single and double digits, he claimed that in 2022, it will be brought down to the same.

Post breach, CM Channi's poetic wish for PM Modi's long life: 'Salamat raho qayamat tak'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, during his very first encounter with PM Modi post the security breach, expressed regret over the incident and also recited a verse to wish PM long life.

Uttar Pradesh Election: Sharad Pawar takes jibe at BJP as MLAs, Ministers quit party

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday, January 13, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its MLAs quitting the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that not a single day passes without the news of some leader quitting the saffron party. It is to be mentioned that so far, eight BJP MLAs, including three sitting ministers, have tendered their resignations in the past three days.

Twitter restores Kashmiri journalist Aarti Tikoo's account after Delhi HC's notice

In a big win for Kashmiri journalist Aarti Tikoo, Twitter India on Thursday restored her account, two days after the Delhi HC issued a notice to the social media platform. According to the journalist, Twitter has restored her access and also the tweet in contention, which had been labelled as 'hateful conduct' by the micro-blogging site.

After AIMPLB, Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti oppose Surya Namaskar move

Echoing AIMPLB, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah expressed their discontent with the Central government's Surya Namaskar program alleging a 'communal mindset'. Taking to Twitter PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that Surya Namaskar was 'laden with religious connotations' and alleged that by issuing orders asking students and staff to perform it, the government was showing its 'communal mindset'.

