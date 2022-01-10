Top Headlines: 9 Lakh Precaution Doses Administered; ICMR's Guidelines For Testing & More

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Tests Positive For COVID; Under Home Quarantine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and is under home quarantine. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he urged people who came in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested. "I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine; I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai said.

Delhi To Shut Down Restaurants & Bars, Only Takeaway To Be Allowed Amid COVID Spike

Amid the COVID spike, Delhi LG Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the DDMA on Monday where it was decided that restaurants and bars would be closed in the national capital soon. Republic has learned that after today's DDMA meeting, the Delhi LG has decided to allow the operation of 'take away' facilities of restaurants and bars and shut down sit-in dining. Additionally, the operation of only one weekly market per day per zone has been permitted. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A formal announcement of when the guidelines would be set in place is expected soon. Currently, restaurants are allowed to operate their dine-in facility at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Takes 'precautionary Dose' Amid Surge In COVID Cases

AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria on Monday took his 'precautionary dose' in Delhi amid rising COVID-19 cases. India began administering the precaution dose of the COVID vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, and comorbid people aged 60 and above from January 10 in a bid to cripple the coronavirus spread driven by the new Omicron variant. Earlier this week, AIIMS Director said that the current data showed that the Omicron variant was mild and did not require too much medical oxygen. However, he urged everyone to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

COVID: ICMR Issues New Guidelines For Testing; Check Who Should Get Tested & Who Shouldn't

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday issued fresh guidelines. In the fresh guidelines, the medical body has specified 'who need or need not' get tested for the infection.

MHA Seeks Another Extension To Frame Rules For CAA; Approaches Parliamentary Committees

The Union Home Ministry has sought more time to frame rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government intends to grant citizenship to non-Musli migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. For this, the MHA has approached the parliamentary committees.

Digvijaya Singh Compares RSS Ideology To Termites; 'silently Damaging Entire System'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh once again courted controversy on Monday after he compared the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to 'termites'. Speaking to reporters in Indore, Congress leader Singh claimed that the Hindu body's ideology was 'discreetly damaging the entire system.'

Shivakumar Claims Karnataka Govt Issuing Fake COVID Positive Reports Amid Cong's Padayatra

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that action would be taken against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar for flouting COVID-19 norms by conducting foot march despite a weekend curfew, Shivakumar has now accused the state government of giving false COVID positive reports. Congress' DK Shivakumar claimed that the BJP-led state govt aimed at creating trouble for his party's ongoing padayatra by showing a surge in cases. The state Congress chief has also demanded a judicial probe in the matter.

Tamil Nadu Announces Total Lockdown On Jan 16; Pongal Special Buses To Run At 75% Capacity

Amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown restrictions till January 31, 2022, whilst also announcing a complete lockdown on January 16. People will not be allowed to visit any places of worship between January 14 and January 18, and special inter-district buses for Pongal will run at 75% capacity.

COVID-19: 18,000 ICU Beds, 28,000 Oxygen Beds Needed In Delhi If Daily Caseload Rises Up To 1 Lakh

At least 18,000 ICU beds and 28,000 oxygen beds will be required for COVID-19 patients if the daily cases rise up to one lakh in the national capital, according to Delhi government estimates.Hospitalisation or institutional support will be required in only five per cent of COVID-19 cases when the daily cases will reach the one-lakh mark. While 4,000 of them will require oxygen beds, the number of patients requiring ICU beds will be 1000, as per the estimates.

More Than 9 Lakh 'precaution Doses' Of COVID Vaccine Administered On First Day

More than 9 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with comorbidities received their third Covid jab on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said, as the country began administering a "precautionary" dose against the infection. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 152.78 crore (1,52,78,35,951) with over 82 lakh (82,76,158) doses being administered on Monday (till 7 pm).

