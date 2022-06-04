Top Headlines: Amit Shah Meets Sidhu Moosewala's Kin; Big Jolt To Punjab Congress & More

Amit Shah meets parents of late Sidhu Moosewala days after his murder in Punjab's Mansa

Days after the murder of Sidhu Mooswala in Punjab's Mansa, the youth singer's parents met Union Home Minister on Saturday. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Congress leader's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur can be seen sitting alongside Amit Shah. In the brief meeting that took place at the airport in Chandigarh, demand has been made to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming foul play in the murder of the 28-year-old, artist-turned-politician.

Punjab: Congress faces massive blow as 5 top party leaders join BJP amid Amit Shah's visit

In a shocker for Punjab Congress, four of its former ministers and sitting Mohali mayor joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ex ministers Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Sundar Sham Arora, and mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu joined the saffron party as Amit Shah made a visit as well. Congress leaders Kamaljeet S Dhillon and Kewal S Dhillon and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined BJP.

Satyendar Jain faces setback as Delhi HC disallows counsel presence during ED questioning

In a massive setback to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the Delhi High Court, on Saturday, put a stay on a special trial court order allowing the AAP leader to have counsel during interrogation. A single bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna refused the permission stating that Jain cannot have his lawyers present during the course of recording his statement as there is no FIR or complaint registered against him. Earlier, while granting the minister's custody to ED, the lower had allowed the request. The agency later challenged the direction and opposed the presence of lawyers during the interrogation. Jain was remanded to the Central agency’s custody on May 31 in a case of alleged money laundering.

Manish Sisodia's big expose targets Assam CM; 'gave contracts to wife during COVID crisis'

Senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits in 2020, alleged Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing, Manish Sisodia unravelled 'the expose story', as part of which, he claimed that Sarma, who was the-then Health Minister of the northeastern state, awarded government contracts to procure PPE kits to companies under the ownership of his wife, and son's business partners.

Kanpur violence: UP Police call it 'pre-planned conspiracy'; 24 arrests made so far

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday alleged that the Kanpur violence was preplanned and warned that if anyone tries to create chaos, they will not be spared. Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena said that 24 arrests have been made in the case. "Some people tried to jeopardise the communal situation in Kanpur yesterday. Police took the action and the situation was brought under control. 18 were arrested yesterday while 6 were arrested today. 3 FIRs were filed. 36 identified so far," Meena said.

Telangana Home Min breaks silence on Hyderabad gangrape; says 'no accused will be spared'

Days after a minor girl was raped in Hyderabad, Telangana Home Minister assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Mohammed Mahmood Ali asserted that the state police was working on the case without any undue pressure, and will not spare anyone involved in the dastardly act against the 17-year-old.

J&K: Kashmiri Pandits stage massive protest in Jammu; Employees seek transfer from Kashmir

In a continued protest against the targeted killings in Kashmir, Jammu-based employees belonging to minority communities and working in the Kashmir Valley demanded transfer of jobs to Jammu. A fresh wave of fear has hit people in Kashmir following the killings of civilians. On Saturday, June 4, Kashmiri Pandits staged a massive protest in Jammu over targeted killings. The Hindu community employed in Kashmir stressed that the situation is very tense and so they refuse to stay in any 'safe locations' mentioned by the administration.

COVID-19: DCGI greenlights use of Biological E's Corbevax as heterologous booster vaccine

In a major development, Hyderabad-based Biological E's (BE) Corbevax vaccine received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to be administered as a heterologous booster COVID-19 vaccine dose to adults in India, the company informed. Notably, the heterologous booster dose is a precautionary dose which will be administered to those who have earlier received both doses of either Covidshield or Covaxin. The Corvbevax COVID-19 dose can only be taken after a 6-month gap after the second dose. India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine, Corbevax, was earlier permitted to be administered to children aged five and above.

Russia's Medvedev denounces West over embargoes against relatives of Kremlin leaders

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military invasion of Ukraine, the conflict that ensued united the western nations to stand against Moscow and support the war-ravaged former Soviet state. Until now, an array of embargoes have been imposed with several Russians being banned from entering western nations, and over 100 companies have curtailed their operations in Russia. On Saturday, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, criticised the West for imposing sanctions against the families of Russian politicians.

All Odisha ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle; new mins to take oath on Sunday

In a massive development, all the ministers in the Odisha cabinet have resigned ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle. The new ministers will take oath on Sunday at 12 noon, according to official sources. This development comes days after the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BDL) government completed three years of its five-year tenure on May 29.

