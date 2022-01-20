Top Headlines At 11: Nadda To Hold Key BJP Meet; Actor Siddharth Summoned & More

Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: Amit Shah Meets CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma & Conrad Sangma

In an effort to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his residence in New Delhi.

Imran Masood Pledges Support To SP Days After Claiming He Was 'treated Like Dog'

Putting all speculations to rest, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday confirmed Imran Masood's entry into the outfit with a picture that said a thousand words. Photographed alongside party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP on its official Twitter handle remarked that their caravan was growing and the latest to join were former Congress leader Imran Masood and his comrades.

Actor Siddharth Summoned Over Derogatory Remark Against Saina Nehwal

In the latest development, actor Siddharth has been summoned by the Tamil Nadu police in connection to his lewd remark against badminton ace Saina Nehwal over PM Modi's security breach in Punjab. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jival informed that the summon was issued to the actor following the complaint lodged by the Hyderabad Police. Further, he informed that no criminal action would be taken against Siddharth and that he would face action only for defamation, as per legal opinion.

Delhi Govt Slashes COVID-19 Testing Rates; RT-PCR Tests Capped At Rs 300, RAT At Rs 100

In a bid to scale-up COVID-19 testing, the Delhi government on Thursday slashed the prices of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in the national capital. In its order, the government has brought down the rates of RT-PCR tests to Rs 300 from Rs 500 at private laboratories. For home collection of samples, the amount has been sealed at Rs 500, inclusive of all charges (visit, sample collection and testing cost). On the other hand, RATs will not cost more than Rs 100.

Yati Narsinghanand Denied Bail In Case Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Women

The CJM court in Haridwar on Thursday denied bail to Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj, who has been arrested for making alleged derogatory remarks against Muslim women. While denying bail to the Yati Narsinghanand, the court noted that his alleged derogatory remarks against minorities were of a 'serious nature', and hence, bail could not be granted to him. CJM Mukesh Arya also observed that despite being warned with a Section 41A CrPC notice in the past, the leader was repeatedly making comments to incite communal passions and spoil religious harmony through social media.

COVID-19: When Will Children Under 15 Get Vaccinated? Centre Gives Update

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, January 20, held a press conference and briefed on India's vaccination drive. According to the Health Ministry, the Centre will decide on vaccinating children below the age of 15 years based on scientific evidence.

CRPF To Procure 100 Belgian Shepard Dogs To Assist In Anti-insurgency Operations In J&K

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be procuring a new batch of 100 Belgian Shepard Malinois (BSM) dogs to assist their operational units in Maoist-affected locations along with Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with news agency ANI, a senior CRPF officer informed that 100 new pups will be procured for their K9 unit and will be trained at the Bengaluru-based Dog Breeding and Training School of CRPF.

Goa Election: Dy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar's Wife Quits BJP; To Contest As Independent

In a major jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar's wife and Mahila Morcha Vice President Savitri resigned from the party on Thursday. Sources say that Savitri has decided to fight independently from Sanguem after she was denied a ticket by the party from the constituency for the Goa elections that are going to place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Imran Masood Lashes Out At SP After Allegedly Being Denied Ticket; Urges Muslims To Unite

Days after unofficially joining Samajwadi Party (SP), Imran Masood alleged that he was 'treated like a dog, made to touch peoples' feet' in a viral video doing the rounds in social media. In the video, the rebel leader can be seen addressing a group of people- allegedly Muslims, and urging them to unite. He said that once the Muslims unite, people will be touching his feet.

UP Elections: BJP's JP Nadda To Hold Meeting With Key Party Functionaries On January 21

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday, January 21, and hold many organisational meetings ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections. According to reports, JP Nadda will hold an important meeting with party office bearers of about 40 Legislative Assemblies in separate meetings in Agra on Friday.

