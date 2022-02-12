Top Headlines: EC Relaxes Campaign Curbs; TMC Forms New National Exec Committee & More

EC Revises Guidelines For 2022 Elections; Allows Padayatras & Relaxes Campaign Timings

Ahead of Assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday further relaxed the provisions of campaigning parties, revising the campaign timings to between 10 pm to 6 am from 8 pm to 8 am. COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols of the SDMA are to be mandatorily followed by the parties.

Read more

'Hamara Bajaj': Who Was Rahul Bajaj? Man Behind India's Most Affordable Scooter Chetak

Veteran industrialist and ex-chairman of one of the celebrated scooter brands, Rahul Bajaj has breathed his last on February 12, Saturday. He was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic a month ago and breathed last at around 2.30 pm. According to the chairman of Ruby Hall hospital, Dr Parvej Grant, "Rahul Bajaj died today at 2.30 pm. He died due to heart and lungs problems. He was admitted for past one month in Ruby hall hospital in Pune."

Read more

NIA Conducts Raids At 3 Locations In Thanjavur, Including Khilafat Movement-accused's Home

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at three locations in Thanjavur of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The searches were conducted at the residences of Abdul Khader, a two-wheeler mechanic followed by Ahmed, based on clues from Abdul Khader who was arrested in 2021 for reportedly being a part of a Khilafat movement (originally, a protest from almost 100 years ago to reinstall the Caliph at the head of the waning Ottoman empire), and another person namely - Mannai Baba, who was reportedly under custody four months ago.

Read more

TMC Forms New Exec Committee As Mamata Takes Control; Derek O'Brien & Saugata Roy Dropped

In a major development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken complete charge of the Trinamool Congress amidst an alleged internal party feud. In the emergency meeting convened of the party's top officials at her residence on Saturday, it was decided to form a new National Committee of the party, consisting of 20 members. Apart from this, no other position exists in TMC. Notably, senior Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy are not a part of the new executive.

Read more

Belgium, Kuwait, UAE Ask Nationals To Leave Ukraine Amid Mounting Invasion Threats

As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to mount, many global nations have asked their nationals to depart Ukraine at the earliest. Belgium has joined the nations in, asking its citizens still in Ukraine to leave the country on Saturday. The alert comes after the United States warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine might start with aerial bombardments in the coming days. Belgium's foreign ministry strongly cautioned against visiting Ukraine, stating that an evacuation was unlikely.

Read more

Hijab Row: AIMIM's Owaisi Hits Out At BJP; Pinpoints Fundamental Right To Privacy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned what is the problem in wearing hijab while pursuing education. Stating that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, he said those in opposition to the Hijab should read articles 29, 15, 19, 21 of the Constitution.

Read more

Netizens Bid Farewell To Ace Industrialist Rahul Bajaj; 'Icon Of Indian Entrepreneurship'

The entire nation is mourning the demise of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj who passed away at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday. Bajaj Group issued a statement announcing the news wherein it shared their grief over the passing of the ace business tycoon. As per reports, Rahul Bajaj was suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition. Hours after his demise, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the funeral of the Padma Bhushan awardee will be conducted with full state honours.

Read more

Bajrang Dal Protests Against Kia, Pizza Hut Over Pakistani Propaganda Posts; Seeks Apology

Bajrang Dal members in Gujarat's Ahmedabad staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Dominos and Pizza Hut over their alleged support for Pakistan's propaganda of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. In addition, the right-wing group also protested at showrooms of automobile manufacturers like Hyundai and Kia Motors. This development comes after several automobile and fast food companies had uploaded social media posts backing Pakistan's propaganda. The Bajrang Dal has also sought an apology and demanded that the companies should say that "Kashmir is an integral part of India".

Read more

Anil Kapoor Condoles Demise Of Rahul Bajaj; 'Exceptional Personality, Great Businessman'

Veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj breathed his last at the age of 83. The industrialist was suffering from pneumonia as well as a heart problem. A month ago, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor after learning about his demise, took to his verified Twitter handle and consoled his demise. He also called him 'exceptional personality and great businessman' in his tweet.

Read more

Rahul Bajaj No More: Padma Bhushan Awardee & Ex-chairman Of Bajaj Auto Passes Away At 83

Rahul Bajaj, a veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away at the age of 83. In 1965, he took over the Bajaj Group. The industrialist was suffering from pneumonia as well as a heart problem. A month ago, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic.

Read more