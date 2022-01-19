Top Headlines: ED Refutes Channi's 'nephew Threatened' Allegation; Batla House Row & More

DCGI's SEC recommends regular market authorisation to Covishield & Covaxin, say sources

The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Wednesday recommended regular market authorisation to COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, said sources. This comes a few days after the SEC had sought more data from the COVID vaccine manufacturers- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for granting them full market approval for their vaccines.

JP Nadda makes bold prediction for NDA's seat-target in 2022 UP Elections after key meet

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday. The meeting was held in order to finalise the names of the candidates of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa assembly elections. The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting began at 11:30 am and concluded at around 4:30 pm.

Yogi Adityanath says SP on back foot after Akhilesh Yadav confirms contesting in elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued his first response on reports suggesting that Akhilesh Yadav may contest the upcoming polls saying that the Samajwadi Party (SP) was at a backfoot after unveiling their first list. Speaking to reporters, the UP CM opined that the citizens would not let SP show its face if it continued to field ex-convicts and mafia dons in the state elections.

Tauqeer Raza defends calling Batla House terrorists martyrs; 'encounters, blasts fake'

Defending his shocking remark on Batla House, Congress ally Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on Wednesday claimed that all 'encounters and bomb blasts' that took place in that period were 'fake'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Tauqeer Raza Khan said that incidents were executed to malign the image of the Muslim community, and portray them as 'terrorists' in front of the Hindus. He added that if a probe was conducted in all the cases, it would be found that those referred to as 'terrorists' were actually 'martyrs'.

AAP's Goa CM face Amit Palekar calls party 'force to reckon with', TMC 'non-existential'

Hours after being declared the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa, lawyer and social worker Amit Palekar in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami underlined that the party had become a 'force to reckon with' in the state. The statement comes ahead of assembly elections in the coastal state, which is scheduled to take place in a single phase. The voting will take place on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

ED refutes Charanjit Channi's 'nephew threatened' allegation; 'Gold & Rs 10 crore seized'

Issuing a clarification on allegations made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with respect to his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said that no one involved in the recent raids was threatened. The Central agency added that the raids were a part of the probe initiated after an FIR was registered by Police with respect to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

In West Bengal, bomb scare reported near Nabanna; police recover suspicious digital clock

In a major development from West Bengal, a bomb scare has been reported near Nabanna ( State Secretariat ) in Howrah after a suspicious electronic device was found on Wednesday in the area. As per the police, the unidentified device was a digital lock. A witness said a red light was flashing from the device. It was later recovered by the Kolkata police. However, this incident has raised serious questions about the surveillance system in the Nabanna area. This comes just a few days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations which are set to take place across the country.

CRPF HQ in Delhi receives bomb threat days after IED recovery; investigation underway

Amid the high alert in New Delhi, a bomb threat call was received at the CRPF headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday evening. According to officials, at approximately 6:36 PM, a PCR call was received regarding a bomb being planted at the CRPF HQ in CGO Complex. SHO Lodhi Colony along with PS Staff and seniors immediately reached the CRPF Headquarters to investigate the threat.

KL Rahul blames lack of wickets in middle-overs, middle-order collapse for loss against South Africa

India skipper KL Rahul blamed lack of wickets in the middle overs and below-par show by the middle order batters for the team's 31-run defeat against South Africa in the ODI series-opener in Paarl on Wednesday.

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, informs doctor; fans pray for her recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's doctor at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday shared a health update on the veteran singer confirming that she is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Earlier, the doctors confirmed that the singer's condition was 'same as before' and no one was allowed to meet her. Additionally, a spokesperson of the veteran singer rubbished the reports suggesting that her health was deteriorating by confirming that she was 'stable'.

Image: Republic World