Top Headlines: Karnataka Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Hijab Row; Captain Slams Sidhu & More

PM Modi continues onslaught, highlights how Congress historically undermined democracy

Discredit, Destabilise and Dismiss. These three words were used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe the functioning of the Indian National Congress' in 21st century India.

Following his unsparing attack in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi on Tuesday presented his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha and underlined the wrongs committed in more than 60-years of Congress rule in India and several instances where democracy was throttled.

Amarinder Singh tells Republic how Navjot Sidhu came to join Congress, unsparing on Channi

With the clock ticking for assembly elections in Punjab, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh spoke to Republic on Tuesday. A former long-time member of Congress, Captain denounced the party's choice of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Ministerial face for the state. Claiming to know Channi very well, Captain said that he is involved in illegal sand mining.

Rahul Gandhi says he's 'not bothered' by PM Modi's attack on Congress; repeats own salvo

A target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Congress on Tuesday fielded its former President Rahul Gandhi to deliver a reply. Addressing the media outside the Parliament, Gandhi said that he was 'not bothered' by what was being said about Congress, and its leaders including Jawahar Lal Nehru, and added a suggestion for the Prime Minister saying, 'You do your job'.

UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav launches SP manifesto; promises fixed MSP for farmers

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Akhilesh Yadav led-Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday also released its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election, with a tag line - 'Satya Vachan, Atoot Vada', promising that the MSP on crops will be fixed, sugarcane farmers will be paid in 15 days, and all farmers will be made debt-free in four years.

Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Bommai Orders Closure Of All Schools & Colleges For 3 Days

In a significant development over the ongoing hijab controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basaraj S Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka CM wrote, "I appeal to all the students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges, as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony.

Arvind Kejriwal backs Delhi govt's model to succeed in poll-bound Uttarakhand

With days for the Uttarakhand assembly elections numbered, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, sitting alongside the party's CM face for the state, retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday. In the exclusive conversation with the channel's Executive Editor (Politics) Aishwarya Kapoor, Kejriwal said that AAP, unlike other political parties in the fray, was worried about the people's issues.

Karnataka Min Nagesh says Hijab row stems from 1985 rule; 'Young minds hijacked & misled'

After the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard four petitions over the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday alleged that the young students who have been protesting across the state have been misled and brainwashed. He also clarified that the order over school uniform was not created by the current state government as it existed since 1985.

Union Min Naqvi warns against politicising of hijab row; 'dress code part of institution'

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Karnataka hijab row, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday noted that dress code and discipline are a part of the institution. Speaking specifically about the ongoing row, the BJP leader asserted that the exclusion of the hijab from the dress code was propagative of the institution. Furthermore, he warned against politicizing the entire issue, saying that it wasn't doing any good to anyone.

TMC MLA dismisses reports of rift between Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek as 'false theory'

Amid reports of a rift between Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her nephew and the TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra has dismissed the "false theory". Mitra has instead accused the opposition - the BJP and the Congress - of trying to create confusion in the state's ruling party. Taking to his Facebook page, the TMC MLA avered that Mamata Banerjee is his supremo whose "words are like commands" for him while Abhishek Banerjee is his leader who represents the younger party members.

In Tripura, ex-BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha 'no longer part of Assembly': Speaker

A day after their ouster, Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Tuesday accepted the resignation letters tendered by former BJP Ministers Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha. Their applications were accepted after a thorough examination. Both leaders have also lost their status of being MLAs and would be referred to as ex-MLAs, the speaker said.

