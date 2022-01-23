Top Headlines: PM Modi Unveils Netaji's Statue, Security Beefed Up In J&K & More

PM Modi Unveils Netaji's Hologram Statue At India Gate, Calls It A 'Historic Day'

In a fitting tribute to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of the fiery patriot at India Gate. The 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' was inaugurated against the backdrop of the immortal Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj's marching song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa'.

PM Modi Avers Centre 'strengthened, Modernized, Expanded' NDRF; Hails Disaster Management

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas on Sunday, he addressed the nation on Netaji's contribution and India's disaster management. PM Modi said, earlier the agricultural department was handled the disaster management sector but the BJP-led Centre had strengthened and modernized the NDRF across the country which is hailed by international agencies.

Republic Day 2022: Security Beefed Up In J&K, Forces Remain On High Alert

Ahead of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth and peaceful functions across the region and to thwart any nefarious plans by terrorists.

Manipur CM Biren Singh Avers 'Want AFSPA To Be Removed, But National Security Is Priority'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that as a CM he wants to remove Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) but will review it before taking any decision. He said that he will take recommendations from the central government on this matter.

Goa Elections: AAP’s CM Face Takes Jibe At State's Power Min; 'Preparing For Hera Pheri 3'

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar on Sunday took a jibe at state's power minister Nilesh Cabral. He said that Cabral knows the scheme of '25 din mai paisa double' while claiming that the minister's income surged 3,000% within five years.

Tamil Nadu To Remove Sunday Lockdown If COVID Tally Continues To Ebb Says State Health Min

In view of the subsiding cases of COVID-19 being observed in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led state government in a positive development announced that they are pondering canning the Sunday lockdown if the infection rate continues to decline following the ongoing trend.

What Is ‘Stealth Omicron’? Know All About Sub-variant That Can Escape RT-PCR Test

As Omicron continues to spread rapidly across the world, experts have warned about a more transmissible sub-strain of the new variant dubbed as 'Stealth Omicron'. The new sub-strain has been dubbed as 'stealth' given that it is able to escape detection even in RT-PCR tests. So far, more than 40 countries including India have detected the strain, which many fear could give birth to another wave of infection across Europe. Here is what we know about the 'Stealth Omicron' variant of COVID-19.

Assam To Confer State's Highest Civilian Award 'Asom Baibhav' To Ratan Tata On Jan 24

The Assam government will confer the state's highest civilian award, Asom Baibhav, to chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Naval Tata on Monday, January 24, in Guwahati. However, the industrialist will not be able to attend the event personally due to COVID-19. His representative will receive the award. the Assam government will also award the Asom Saurav and Asam Gourav to eminent people on the same day.

Punjab Elections: EC Confiscates Rs 74.90 Cr In Valuables Including Liquor Worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Ahead of the Punjab elections, the enforcement teams of the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, January 23, have seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 2 crores. The surveillance teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 16 lakhs.

Image: Republic World