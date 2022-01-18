Top Headlines: SP's Aparna Yadav To Join BJP; Explosion Onboard INS Ranvir & More

3 Indian Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard

In an unfortunate incident, 3 naval personnel lost their lives onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard after an internal compartment exploded. The explosion occurred when the warship was in Mumbai harbour and due to return to base port shortly. INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command.

Avoid steroids, test for TB if post-COVID cough remains: Centre's new treatment guidelines

The Union Government on Tuesday released fresh clinical guidelines for COVID-19 treatment advising doctors to avoid prescribing steroids. Citing the possible increase in risks of secondary infections such as the black fungus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urged doctors to limit the use of steroids in the early stages of clinical treatment. During the second wave of COVID-19, India had witnessed a massive spike in cases of black fungus infections.

COVID: Mumbai records first Mucormycosis case in 2022 amid Omicron surge

As India fights another COVID-19 surge, Mumbai registered its first case of Mucormycosis also known as Black Fungus on Tuesday. The person infected is a 70-year-old man who had reportedly tested positive on January 5, and started showing the first symptoms of the fungal infection on January 12. Thereafter, he was admitted to the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Bharat Biotech urges healthcare workers to ONLY administer Covaxin to 15-18 yr age group

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday took a stern note of the reports suggesting the use of the unapproved vaccines being administered to children in India and issued a statement urging health care workers to note that Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ is the only vaccine that has been approved by the government of India to be administered in children aged 15-18 years.

Tauqeer Raza confronted after backing Congress; 'Don't want party like BJP in UP'

Hours after 'hate monger' Ittihad-e-Millat Council party chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan extended support to Congress, Republic Media Network confronted him on Tuesday. Evading the confrontation, Tauqeer Raza Khan said that he supported Congress because he did not want a party like the BJP to form the government. "A party that serves the society like the Congress should come to power," Khan said.

Punjab elections: Akali Dal dubs AAP's move declaring Bhagwant Mann as CM face 'a ploy'

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal announcing MP Bhagwant Mann as party's Chief Ministerial candidate, former Union Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur on Tuesday said that the Delhi CM cannot trick Punjabis with the stage-managed shows. She called Mann's appointment as CM face as a ploy to tame the wayward leader.

UP elections: Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav to join BJP on Jan 19: Sources

In a major scoop from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Republic on Tuesday learnt that Samajwadi Party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on January 19. Aparna, in the past, has often come forward to support the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and has also been spotted with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ED recovers Rs 4 cr cash from residence of Punjab CM Channi's nephew in Mohali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered Rs 4 crore cash post-marathon raids at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew. Sources have revealed that approximately Rs 4 crores were seized from Bhupinder Singh Honey’s residence in Mohali. In total, Rs 6 crore cash was recovered during the 7-hour long searches conducted by the ED across 10 locations in the state.

Mamata Banerjee expresses strong reservation on proposal to amend IAS Cadre Rules

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed "strong reservations" on the central government's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954. She urged the PM to roll back the decision stating that the changes in rules for central deputation of IAS offices will affect the state's administration.

Beating Retreat ceremony to have show of nearly 1,000 drones by IIT-Delhi startup

The annual Beating the Retreat ceremony, which takes place in the national capital on January 29, will have a show of nearly 1,000 drones by an IIT-Delhi-based startup to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence, senior officials of the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

