Top Jurists And Retired Judges To Hoist Tiranga At Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

As J&K moves towards peace post abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, a delegation of top Jurists along with a delegation of retired Judges will be unfurling the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, which is the main square in Srinagar, on June 18. A delegation led by Adish C. Aggarwala, President of the International Council of Jurists and Chairman of All India Bar Association, has arrived in Jammu and will be meeting top officials of the J&K administration.

Announcing the dates of their visit to the valley, Dr. Aggarwala told Republic that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah brought the amendment and abrogated Article 370 at the right time as they knew the nerves and have given treatment.

“People used to say that there will be bloodshed in the country if Article 370 is touched but now we are taking a journey to the Lal Chowk without any security to show the international community that situation is normal in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

'Change has taken place'

On being asked about the changes in J&K, Dr. Aggarwala said, "People can say that when the heads of a state move, the situation is normal but when a common man moves without security, it shows the real change that has taken place. I have got clearance from J&K Police that I can move without security which means there is no threat”. Reflecting on the anti-India propaganda, Aggarwala asserted that 'soon Kashmir will be proved a peaceful region'.

“Before the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan lobby in UK, US, and Japan were working against the interest of India. When Bar Association leaders will travel from Jammu to Kashmir without any security and will pass through areas that are called 'hideouts of terrorists', it will prove that everything is peaceful in Kashmir," Dr. Aggarwala on being asked about the propagators of anti-India agenda.

Advocate Neeraj Dutt Gaur, while speaking to Republic, informed that the delegation will be on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from June 16 to June 19. "During the visit, we will be interacting with teachers and students of the Law Department of the University of Jammu and Dogra Law College and members of J&K High Court Bar Association in Jammu."