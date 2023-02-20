Top Karnataka Women Bureaucrats Engage In Social Media Spat; Here's What Happened

In a major embarrassment for the Government of Karnataka, two senior bureaucrats from the state engaged in a public spat on social media hurtling allegations against each other.

IPS officer D. Roopa took to social media to accuse IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of several wrongdoings by releasing her personal pictures allegedly said to be shared by the IAS officer with a few male officers.

D Roopa’s allegations against Rohini Sindhuri

In two long posts, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director D. Roopa, an IPS officer, made personal remarks against Muzrai Department Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and accused her of corruption, among others.

However, Rohini Sindhuri termed the allegations as baseless and stated they were made on personal hatred. She said that Roopa, who holds a top position, was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance. The duo accused the other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules, and brought the respective violations to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

One among Deepa’s allegations against Sindhuri is breaking the service rules wherein she alleged on Social media, “Violation of service rules is the matter of going to JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh for his duty as DC. Will Rohini Sindhuri be punished for this? Honorable MLA has also said in the Assembly about going to the negotiation.”

Another allegation involves building of a swimming pool with public money at the house of a District Collector. “In another allegation, preliminary inquiry has proved that it was wrong to build a swimming pool using public money in DC Mysore house, in heritage building and during corona time, inquiry officer De Ravishankar IAS. Will Rohini be punished on this? Let those who need to answer only this,” Roopa added in a social media post.

Sindhuri to take legal action

In response to IPS Roopa posting her personal pictures on social media, Rohini Sindhuri said that she will take legal action against Roopa. “A police officer, in particular, as a woman, has committed a violation of the law by posting private photos of another woman on social media. I am going to take legal action against her soon,” said Sindhuri.