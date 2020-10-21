'Arnab Goswami Fasega': Top Maharashtra Minister Reveals Vicious Plot In Republic's Sting

Right after Republic Media Network's sting operation inside the Mumbai Congress headquarters unearthed a shocking plot wherein it was revealed that a team has been set up by the highest powers in the MVA government with the sole objective of targeting Republic, a new sting has now laid bare another even more dangerous political conspiracy specifically to 'trap' Arnab Goswami. A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide'.

'Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, in another explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla stated that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned.

There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. He (Arnab) should understand what he speaks," the Congress spokesman said. He goes on to state that "the team has already started its job." and more issues just like the 'TRP scam' will come out in two days.

On Sunday, Republic Media Network aired the contents of an official email from rating agency BARC clearly stating that there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Crumbling the pack of lies floated and repeated over the last 9 days by Param Bir Singh and a section of the media, the BARC email to Republic Media Network’s Group CEO Vikas Khanchandani specifically confirms that there is no malpractice by the network.

READ | Arnab writes to President of India amid vicious campaign against Republic; Read his letter

READ | Republic News Release: BARC email shreds Param Bir Singh’s lie-ridden campaign in TRP case

Arnab writes to President of India

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday wrote a letter to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on safeguarding the fundamental rights of media and the press and seeking to draw the President's attention to the grave Emergency-style injustice and constant harassment being meted out to the network.

The past few months have witnessed a relentless string of incidents wherein Republic has been the focus of a clear, sustained and malicious campaign. Court cases, physical attacks, diktats to cable operators to not telecast Republic Media Network's channels have been launched amid Republic's unwavering attempts to investigate the Palghar lynching case, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and other cases. Republic Media Network has vowed to fight these strong-arm tactics.

#TargetArnabPlot | It is the same classic case of Sushant Singh Rajput; now we are seeing maybe Sushant had information that was detrimental to people in the Maharashtra government: @PrinceArihan, Editor-in-Chief, Goa Chronicle https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/pIJBEufkww — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2020

READ | 'I will fight these people,' roars Arnab as shocking 'Target Republic' conspiracy unravels

#TargetArnabPlot | Look at similarities & patterns with Sushant that have come to light. Is this how they operate? This is called a swarm attack - financially, legally & mentally target someone till they can't take it: Pathikrit Payne, Political Analyst https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/JsXAIH4oJw — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered a case to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI. As per sources, the complainant has alleged that TRPs are manipulated in lieu of payment.

Sources revealed that CBI's intervention was necessary as the investigation involved the jurisdiction of several states. The Special Crime Branch of the agency will deal with this case and its officials have left for Lucknow. Further details regarding the FIR are still awaited.

READ | SHOCKING: 'Uddhav formed a team to go after Republic' reveals sting in Maha Congress HQ