In a massive win for the Armed forces, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist) - Milind Baburao Teltumbde alias Deepak Teltumbde was killed in anti-Maoist operations on Saturday. The top Maoist leader is the younger brother of jailed activist Anand Teltumbde. As per the Gadchiroli police, the 26 slain Maoists include 20 men and 6 women - most carrying heavy bounties on their heads. The operations which lasted from 7 AM to 4 PM on Saturday was centered in Gyarapatti forest in eastern Gadchiroli district and 29 weapons were seized by the armed forces.

Milind Teltumbde killed by forces

As per Gadchiroli police, Milind Teltumbde a.k.a Jeeva or Deepak was the head of the newly formed MMC zone (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh confluence) of CPI(Maoist). Carrying a Rs 50 lakh bounty on his head, Teltumbde was one of the accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad violence case. Forces are still combing the forest area for detecting more Maoists.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is investigating the Bhima Koregaon case, has stated that Milind Teltumbde was expanding the Naxal movement with the help of his elder brother Anand Teltumbde on the international level and took guidance from him, in its charge sheet. It added that Milind was inspired by his brother to join the CPI (Maoist) movement by his elder brother- Anand. The academician - Anand Teltumbde was arrested by NIA on the basis of 5 letters among the 13 accused that the police reportedly recovered from the house of two arrestees in the case.

In July, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case recruited students from well-known institutes like Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for commission of terrorist activity. NIA submitted the draft charges, naming 15 accused laying down 17 offences under various UAPA sections. Of the initial nine activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, 84-year-old Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on July 5, while awaiting bail from the Bombay High Court. Others - Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde are in judicial custody while P Varavara Rao is out on bail.

26 Maoists slain in Gadchiroli

On Saturday, at least 26 Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in the eastern Gadchiroli district and a large number of weapons were seized by the Maharashtra police. The gunbattle took place in the morning at Korchi in the Mardintola forest area when a C-60 Gadchiroli police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde. While 26 bodies have been recovered, four police personnel - Ravindra Naitam, Sarveshwar Atram, Maharu Kudmethe and Tikaram Katange were injured in the operation. They were taken to Nagpur by helicopter for treatment. Around 500 personnel were allegedly involved in the operation.