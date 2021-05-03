Top Medical Experts Answer FAQs About COVID-19 Home Care; Mental Well Being & More

Due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections, shortage of hospital beds has become a major cause of concern. As a lot remain unknown about how COVID patients can be treated at home, Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions to India's leading medical practitioners-- Dr Rahul Pandit, Director – Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai & Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force and Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Chairman of Nephron Clinic, New Delhi

How can mild-infection be treated at home?

Dr Pandit said, ''If we can effectively segregate these patients under some protocol, then this treatment can be given at home in a very very comfortable way. There are some red flags which have to be put up which tells a patient when he should visit a hospital. There is an ATM protocol that we have introduced in Maharashtra-- Assess, Triaz and Manage.''

You need to assess the patient who has got symptoms (Mild symptoms categorised as per ICMR guidelines) which includes fever, cough and cold without any hypoxia or pneumonia can be treated at home.

The patient should have a pulse oximeter and monitor their O2 saturation 2 to 3 times a day and check fever as well.

The patient needs to do a 6-minute walk test every day within the confinement of the isolation room. Saturation should be monitored at rest and if the saturation is less than 96 anytime or it has fallen 3% from the baseline, then they should start looking for a hospital bed and start talking to their doctor.

It might be possible even at a time they do not get a bed easily, in that case, the doctor can choose to add medicines like steroids.

''This second phase is giving a bi-phasing fever-- few days of symptoms initially which involves fever, body ache, cough, cold and weakness. Then the patient feels better for 4-5 days and then it comes back with a very high fever. During that phase one must seek medical aid,'' he added

How will a person know the right time to get hospitalised?

Dr Bagai segregated and talked about the symptoms in the adults and younger generation and pointed out the red flags:

Adults symptoms and red flags

Any fever which is more than 101 & 102-- which means consult your doctor. If there is a severe cough causing breathlessness, oxygen saturation level less than 93% at rest, unable to walk for 6 minutes comfortably or if the patient walks and the saturation falls, a significant amount of loose motion & vomiting these are the red flags in adults.

Adolescent pediatric symptoms and red flags

In the younger age group, there are some classical symptoms that are often hidden should be noticed. If a child is passing less amount of urine, has a fever and is irritable, has a skin rash (marble kind appearance), if a child goes off feeding, these are some signs of concern and should be checked by the paediatrician.

''Almost 85 to 90% COVID patient always have mild symptoms, they can be monitored and should be dealt with at home. All you need is daily counselling and telephonic phone call. This will decongest the overflooding hospitals. The blood tests has to be done on the specific patients. Do not go for a city scan and do not self medicate at home with antibiotics. Consult the doctor and then get through the line of treatment,'' said Dr Bagai

How would deep breathing help when facing shortness of breath?

Dr Pandit shared some steps to deal with the shortness of breath:

The reality is that at that point in time, the patient actually needs to be in the hospital but if the beds are not available on time, they can follow some simple methods.

They can lie on their stomach if the Oxygen saturation is low and that will definitely help them to bring the saturation up. It's imperative for them to lie on their stomach for at least 12 to 16 hours a day out of 24 hours.

If they have home oxygen concentrators and if their O2 level is falling below 93% then they could hetaitrate small dose of Oxygen 1 to 3 litres and try to maintain the saturation between 93 to 95%. This is an important time to speak with the doctor via video consultation and can be prescribed medications. Stay well-nourished and well hydrated. When things get worse Oxygen works, steroids started at the right time when hypoxia is setting in and prone position works. Everything else is supportive care including Remdesivir.

What should a COVID patient do in order to avoid panic when the infection is at its peak?

"Family support is important in these kinds of situation. Stay in touch with your personal doctor on a daily basis if required. In terms of panic, it is an autonomous function that means it is a psychosomatic driven feature, high heart rate, necessarily oxygen will not fall, breathlessness in terms of feeling distress. It's very different in a panic situation during COVID. Proning has to be in a specific form. The most important thing will be to keep your doctor in confidence on a regular basis. Look out for the red flags signs and do not flood the Hospital, but also do not reach the hospital late either. Keep your saturation chart ready. If there is an elderly patient with ongoing medicines for Diabetes, Hypertension or any other disease. Please continue to take those medicines, do not skip. In case the patient is Diabetic, maintain your blood sugar chart so they can discuss it with the doctor. I think we have to deal with it holistically. Hopefully, the next ten days will be slightly better," said Dr Bagai

How can we prevent Overburdening Hospitals?

Dr Pandit stated that Homecare, Hospitals and the Unorganised sector can help in preventing overburdening of the hospitals

Almost all leading hospitals have now got a Homecare facility which they have extended as they are not able to cater for everybody's hospital needs. If they are able to arrange few things, I don't know if they have so many concentrators at home.

The second option is to actually have its homecare where they are able to provide care with nursing staff as well as doctor to consult on video and they are able to provide some equipment.

The third one will be an unorganised sector which I am sure something might be available like that where the local chemists or the local nursing agency might be able to help out with something.

How can a COVID patient keep their spirits high?

"This has been a very long, extraordinary and unprecedented journey from the last 14 to 16 months. This has also clearly impacted the medical staff, paramedical staff and non-clinical staff in the hospitals. Overall it's been a long fight, a journey without single daybreak. Patients are also under huge stress, anxiety lots of them are under depression they do not know what's in the future for them. As medical doctor, we need to give patients a positive outlook, we need to be optimistic and give them facts. The media should show the brighter picture as well. Evert story is not a horror story. A huge amount of patient has been saved. Even after the recovery, the patient should also be in touch with the doctor as some of them might have long symptoms- what we call Long COVID. The doctors and the health care workers will play a huge role," said Dr Bagai

Do holistic practices like steam inhalation, deep breathing provide relief in minimising the spread of COVID infection?

Dr Pandit said, "steam helps to open up choke nose and might give relief to sore throats but this has very little role to play in terms of curing or preventing from the disease. This is the self-limiting disease in the majority of individuals and just symptomatic acre needs to be taken. One of the symptomatic care relief is taking steam but doing it 3 to 4 times a day would not save you from the COVID. They can be done but is not reliable for cure and prevention. We all need to stay in this together, Stay positive, do not play the blame game and help each other out. It's difficult to time but will pass through. The only way is to face it with a chin up and we will be able to overcome this pandemic".

