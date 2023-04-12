Top MHA officials to meet J&K top brass in New Delhi ahead of G20 Summit

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called high-level meetings for the review of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the G20 Summit. The MHA meeting on April 12 will take place at 5 pm at North Block, New Delhi.

The high-level meeting days after the Security review in J&K will be chaired by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, DGP Dilbagh Singh, Chief Sec Arun Kumar and J&K Home Secretary. Other senior functionaries from the Central Government are also likely to be present.

Pakistan under meeting’s radar

The meeting will also come up for discussion on Pakistan's recent efforts to support terrorists, drop weapons using drones, and carry out IED assaults in the Jammu region.

It's noteworthy that MHA's call for a high-level meeting comes just a few days after Pakistan on April 11 expressed its "strong indignation" over India's intention to convene the G-20 Tourism Working Group conference in Jammu and Kashmir the following month, calling it a "self-serving move."

"Pakistan expresses its strong indignation over India's decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on 22-24 May 2023. Scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar...is equally disconcerting," the Foreign Office said.

"India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures... Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” it said.

The FO claimed that such occurrences could not mask the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an "internationally recognised dispute" that has been on the UN Security Council's agenda for over seven decades.

"Nor could such activities divert the international community's attention from" Kashmir, it said.

India’s grand G20 presidency

In December of last year, India took up the G20 presidency for a full year. The country plans to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September. The G20 is an important forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies.

The Kashmir dispute

The Himalayan region of Kashmir has been a source of tension between India and Pakistan since both countries gained independence from British rule in 1947, The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars, two of which were fought over Kashmir, which both countries control parts of and which both claim in its entirety.