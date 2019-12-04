Top Naval Officers Pay Tribute At National War Memorial On Navy Day

On the occasion of Navy Day, Chief Admiral of Indian Navy Karambir Singh, along with VCOAS Lieutenant General MM Naravane, and Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal HS Arora paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Wednesday. The three officers also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial. December 4 is observed as Navy Day every year to recognise the achievements and role of the Indian Navy in the country.

The day marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. During Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, drowning hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. The martyrs of the 1971 war are also remembered on Navy Day. This year the theme of the Navy Day was 'Indian Navy - Salient, Strong and Swift'.

On the occasion of Navy Day, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to the officers of Indian Navy and said that the nation is proud of their determination towards maritime security. "On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. The nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian Navy personnel and saluted their bravery. "On Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valor," Singh tweeted.

Operation Trident

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4, in commemoration of Operation Trident, the attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was for the first time that an anti-ship missile was used in an operation. The operation was conducted on the night of December 4-5 and it inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels. India did not suffer any loss during the operation. As part of the operation, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels and ravaged Karachi harbour fuel fields in Pakistan. The Indian Navy's three warships -- INS Nipat, INS Nirghat, and INS Veer -- played an important role in the attack.

