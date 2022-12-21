Top Officials Of Indian Army, ITBP Hold Meeting To Enhance Synergy Amid Clash With China

A meeting of the top officials of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police was held on Tuesday, amid the backdrop of the India-China faceoff in Tawang. According to the Army, the meeting was conducted to enhance the operational integration and synergy between the Indian Army and the ITBP.

The meeting was held in the presence of Northern Command's General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Additional Director General Western Command of ITBP Manoj Rawat. The high-ranking officials from both sides held a discussion on the operational integration and synergy between the two forces.

"A meeting to enhance operational integration and synergy with ITBP officials was conducted at Northern Command. #ArmyCdrNC & Additional DG Western Command of ITBP were in attendance, in addition to high-ranking officials on both sides," the Indian Army tweeted on Tuesday.

A meeting to enhance operational integration and synergy with @ITBP_official was conducted at #NorthernCommand.

#ArmyCdrNC & Additional DG Western Command of ITBP were in attendance, in addition to high ranking officials on both sides.#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/flO9qd4die — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) December 20, 2022

Notably, the meeting holds significance as it took place in the backdrop of recent the India-China clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

India chases out PLA soldiers in Tawang

Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a face-off along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector as the Chinese side attempted to make incursions on an Indian peak at about 17,000 feet.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides... Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," the Indian Army had said in a statement.