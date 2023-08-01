Top Officials Reach Delhi As 4 Bills Linked To J&K To Be Taken Up In Parliament

As four crucial bills related to Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be taken up for motion in the Parliament anytime soon, senior officials from J&K including Chief Secretary Arun Kumar have reached Delhi apart from Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments.

While speaking to Republic, officials said that bills related to J&K are expected to be tabled in the next one to two days in Parliament, adding that officials have reached the national capital to remain present in the Officers’ Gallery to assist the concerned ministers during the debate, if it happens.

There are four crucial bills set to be taken up for motion in Parliament related to Jammu and Kashmir. The first bill proposes political reservations, with two seats reserved for Kashmiri Pandits and one for PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) refugees. The second bill aims to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the 'Pahari Community,' ensuring their rightful recognition and benefits.

Further, the third bill focuses on changing the nomenclature of Other Social Castes (OSCs) to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Lastly, the fourth bill deals with the inclusion of Valmikis into the Scheduled Castes list, extending essential privileges and protections to this community.

Four bills related to J&K: