Latest News: PM Modi Dials TN CM; Gautam Gambhir Attacks Kejriwal; Top Stories Today

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

PM Modi Dials Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy To Review COVID-19 Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy on Sunday to discuss the current Coronavirus situation in the state. Palaniswamy briefed the PM about the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The CM informed PM Modi that COVID-19 testing in the state has reached about 48,000 on Saturday and all-out efforts are being taken in a concerted manner to bring the situation well under control at the earliest, a statement from the CMO said.

Gautam Gambhir Attacks Kejriwal Over Waterlogged Delhi Roads

As the National capital was flooded following heavy rains on Sunday, the cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack at Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Rains lashed parts of the national capital during the early hours of Sunday bringing much-needed respite for Delhiites from the scorching heat. The rain was followed by lightning and a thunderstorm. However, it resulted in water-logging in several areas.

Gambhir slammed the Chief Minister over inaction, adding that the latter puts the blame on BJP instead of doing something.

Karan Johar’s ‘leave The Industry’ Video For Kangana Goes Viral

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from expressing her displeasure for Karan Johar. Nepotism had become a much-used term in B-Town after the actor’s attack at the filmmaker on his chat show in 2017. The Queen star has once again been hitting out at the director, and highlighted the unfavourable industry practices like favouritism, campism and negative publicity for actors, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

As Kangana fumed at the 'movie mafia' while pinning the blame on them in Sushant’s death, in a exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Karan was once again at the receiving end of criticism. The actor recalled Karan's comment at the London School of Economics in 2017, that he was tired of Kangana playing the ‘victim and woman card’ and should 'leave Bollywood.'

COVID-recovered Delhi Police Personnel Donate Plasma At AIIMS

As frontline workers are the most affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19), Union Health Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan, on Sunday launched the 'Plasma Donation Campaign' in association with Delhi Police at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He informed that of the 2,532 Delhi police personnel who were infected by COVID-19, those who had recovered were donating plasma now. With a recovery rate of 84%, Delhi police have tied up with AIIMS to donate plasma and help Delhi's treatment.

Tino on Spat With Jofra Archer

Tino Best has revealed that his Twitter spat with Jofra Archer was blown out of proportion. It had so happened that Best had criticised the English team management for preferring Archer over veteran pacer Stuart Broad in the first Test match who had to warm the bench. However, his criticism did not go down well with the youngster and he wondered why the veteran Windies pacer is not a coach yet with all the knowledge that he has.

“The whole Jofra Archer thing was just blown out of proportion. To be honest, when I tweeted, it was only about the way he was bowling in the first innings. He didn’t put in as much effort as I saw from Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson. I thought he was just going through the motions a little bit,” said Tino Best during a live interaction with Sportskeeda.

