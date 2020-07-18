Latest News: Vasundhara Raje Breaks Silence; Notice Sent To Twitter; Top Stories Today

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Vasundhara Raje breaks silence on Rajasthan crisis

On Saturday, senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said the people are paying for the discord within the Congress amid the raging Coronavirus pandemic and the locust infestation in the state.

Raje posted a statement on her official Twitter account on Saturday that stated: "It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress. At a time when COVID-19 has killed has claimed more than 500 lives and positive cases are close to 25,000... At a time when locusts are attacking the farmers' fields... At a time when crime against women is at an all-time high... At a time when there is a problem with electricity across the state... And I am only naming a few of the problems being faced by the people."

Read full story here -

Kangana opines on Sushant's death; says can't push people to suicide

Kangana did not mince her words in attacking Mumbai Police’s investigation into Sushant’s death in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. She pointed out how well-known and respected filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur were summoned in the case, but the other names, who she claimed played a major role in Sushant’s case, were not being summoned.

When asked about Mumbai Police’s investigation in Sushant’s case, Kangana replied, “It’s a complete sham. For whatever people say about Bhansali, I also said no to one of his films called Padmavati (Padmaavat), but he never did anything vengeful against me, or gave some nasty quotes, or gossip. People may call him arrogant or whatever, but he does not gang up on anyone, but he is being summoned.”

Read full story here -

Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: TNSHRC Interrogates 7 Arrested Cops

In a major development in the Tuticorin custodial death case, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) on Saturday, have interrogated 10 police personnel who have been arrested in connection to the case, at Madurai jail. The state Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) have arrested 10 police personnel and has shifted the accused to Madurai Central Prison from Tuticorin district prison due to security reasons. The case has been handed over to the CBI which has begun its probe on Thursday.

Read full story here -

Centre Issues Notice To Twitter Over High-profile Hacks By Bitcoin Scammers

Days after Twitter informed that about 130 accounts were hacked during this week's cyberattack that also targeted some high-profile handles on the platform, the Government of India has issued notice to the company to seek details of the same.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has asked Twitter to furnish full details of the global hack, the number of Indian users affected and data impacted, sources told news agency PTI on Saturday.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra Cyber Cell issued an official advisory asking social media users to remain vigilant in the backdrop of the massive cyberattack on Twitter on July 16.

Read full story here -

AIMIM, Cong Leaders Booked For Instigating Mother-daughter Duo

On Friday, AIMIM district leader in Amethi, Kadir Khan and Congress leaders Aasma, Anup Patel, and Sultan allegedly instigated the mother-daughter duo for self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office in Lucknow.

Taking cognisanze of the incident, the UP Police on Saturday arrested AIMIM leader Kadir and one other accused in connection with the case. Speaking to ANI, Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner said that departmental action will be initiated against the suspended police personnel.

Read full story here -