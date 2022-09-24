Top WHO Official Dr Rajiv Bahl Appointed ICMR Director-General; To Hold Post For 3 Years

Dr Rajiv Bahl was appointed as the Director-General (DG) of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the secretary of the department of Health Research on Friday, September 23, for a period of three years, according to an order by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Bahl is currently the Head of Research on Maternal, Newborn Child and Adolescent Health cum-Newborn Unit Head of the Department of Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Rajiv Bahl to the post of Director-General, ICMR-cum-Secretary Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

ICMR’s critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Rajiv Bahl's predecessor Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure was extended till July 2022. He was appointed to the post on April 16, 2018 for a period of four years.

ICMR, one of the oldest medical research bodies globally, is the apex institution in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research. The top medical research body played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an aim to continuously increase the testing capacity of COVID-19 for speedy detection of the infection.

