Top10 Headlines: Bikaner-Guwahati Train Derailment Update, Akhilesh Yadav Interview & More

Bikaner Guwahati Express Derailed: 9 Killed, 36 Injured; Statutory Inquiry Initiated

Death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to 9. Meanwhile, a special train has been arranged for sending the stranded passengers to Guwahati. Confirming the same, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, John Barla, after inspection, stated that 9 deaths have been reported while 36 are injured and are admitted to different hospitals. In the meantime, rescue operations have also been concluded.

Nine trains diverted after Bikaner-Guwahati express derails in West Bengal

The Indian Railways has diverted a total of nine trains and further cancelled several other trains after twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati express train met with an accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The accident which occurred under the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway has claimed the lives of nine people while 36 passengers are injured. Meanwhile, the trains that remain diverted through alternative routes include the Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express, Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, New Delhi-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express, and Trivandrum-Silchar Express.

Akhilesh Yadav Hops On To The Republic Bharat Bus For Huge Interview Before UP Elections

As the dates of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 get closer, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday spoke to Republic Media Network in a super-exclusive election coverage from the capital city, Lucknow. Before boarding the Republic election bus, Akhilesh said that he was happy that the interview is being conducted at a place where the development work was allegedly stopped after SP was thrown out of power. He also stated that it was his party that started urban planning in the state.

Punjab Elections: Congress Finalises Candidates; CM Channi Likely To Contest From 2 Seats

Gearing up for the Punjab Assembly elections, the ruling Congress has finalised a list of more than 70 candidates whose names may be announced on Friday. Interestingly, the Congress is keen to field Chief Minister Charanjeeet Singh Channi from two seats in two different regions of Punjab. Channi, who is currently representing the Chamkaur Sahib seat in Punjab Assembly, is also likely to contest from the Adampur constituency in Doaba to woo the Dalit vote bank, which is the deciding factor in the region. The discussions were held during a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) for Punjab Assembly elections on Thursday through video conferencing.

PM Modi Extends Greeting For Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, Pongal; Highlights India's Diversity

As India celebrates diversification with several festivals on Friday, January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this signifies the nation's 'vibrant cultural diversity.' Today, the country is celebrating Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, Magh Bihu, and Pongal. Additionally, the festival of Lohri was celebrated just a day ago on Thursday, January 13.

Coronavirus In India: 6.7% Spike Reported With 2,64,202 Fresh Cases In 24 Hrs

India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Omicron tally at 5,753. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 13, chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers so as to review the COVID-19 situation in all states and Union Territories of India. Following the meeting, PM Modi addressed the nation and reflected on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in India. The Prime Minister said that Omicron has been found to be more transmissible than the previous variants but has also advised the public to avoid panicking and support the vaccination drive. PM Modi also thanked the healthcare and ASHA workers who have bolstered India’s vaccination drive. Moreover, he emphasised countering misinformation and urged everyone to stay vigilant regarding the same in order to avoid vaccine hesitancy.

White House 'unable' To Predict When Next Meeting Between Biden & Putin Will Take Place

The White House currently has no update on the tentative date for a future meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said reiterating US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's statement during a regular press briefing on Thursday. When asked if Russia and the US are mulling to hold more talks over the simmering tensions at the Ukraine border, Sullivan informed: "There are no dates set for any more talks," adding that the US and it's partners are "prepared for contingency" if any occurs while maintaining "diplomacy in good faith." He went on to add that he would like to believe that Russia will maintain their "pessimistic sign" over invasion attempts of Ukraine.

North Korea Warns US Of 'stronger Reaction' Over Sanctions Post Ballistic Missile Launches

North Korea on Thursday warned the US of "stronger and certain reactions" as Washington slapped new sanctions on Pyongyang officials in response to its latest ballistic missile tests. In a statement released by North Korea's foreign ministry, Pyongyang officials stated that the US will face stringent retaliation in case it "adopts such confrontational stance," reported the Korean Central News Agency. The remarks come after the Biden administration on Wednesday imposed strict sanctions on six North Koreans involved in the reclusive regime's ballistic missiles programs.

China Builds Illegal Villages In Disputed Bhutan Territory, Less Than 30 Km From Doklam

Months after the construction of border villages close to LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan. High-resolution satellite pictures sourced by Republic confirms that China may be constructing at least two large, interconnected villages well within the territory of Bhutan, less than 30 km from the Doklam plateau.

Prince Andrew Relinquishes Military Titles And Patronages: Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew, who is facing a lawsuit in the USA on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor, has stepped down from his honorary military and philanthropic duties, Buckingham Palace announced. The Palace issued a statement on Twitter on January 13, stating, "With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen." The statement also said that the Duke of York is defending this case as a private citizen.

