Total Covid-19 Cases Cross 20.50 Lakh In AP

The total coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh went past the 20.50 lakh mark as the state added 1,010 afresh on Thursday.

The state also reported 1,149 recoveries and 13 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the latest bulletin said.

The total coronavirus positive cases now increased to 20,50,324 and the recoveries to 20,24,645.

The death toll touched 14,176 while the active caseload stood at 11,503, according to the bulletin.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 218 fresh cases, East Godavari 175, Prakasam 129, West Godavari 115 and Guntur 100.

Krishna logged 84, SPS Nellore 74, Visakhapatnam 60 and Kadapa 30, while the remaining four added less than 10 each, with Kurnool registering zero.

Chittoor had five fresh fatalities, Guntur and Prakasam two each, East Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna and SPS Nellore one each in a day.

