Total COVID-19 Cases In BSF Soar To 42 After 25 Personnel From 126 Battalion Test Positive

25 more Border Security Force personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. This has taken the overall COVID-19 tally in the BSF to 42

In an unfortunate development, 25 more Border Security Force personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, May 3. They were from the BSF's 126 Battalion deployed with the Delhi police in the Jama Masjid area. 31 out of 94 personnel in this Batallion have tested positive so far. Moreover, the COVID-19 test reports of 5 personnel are still awaited. Presently, there are 42 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the BSF. 

Armed Forces honour COVID-19 warriors

Earlier in the day, the Armed Forces carried out a series of activities to thank the frontline warriors involved in the fight against COVID-19. First, the three service chiefs visited the police memorial in Delhi to honour the police deployed for the implementation of the nationwide lockdown. Thereafter, the Indian Air Force choppers and jets including Mig-29, Sukhoi-30, and Jaguar conducted flypasts across India.

The forces showered petals at the Goa Medical College, SNM hospital in Leh, police memorial in Delhi, Sukhna lake in Chandigarh, Dal Lake in Srinagar, the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar and many other places. Additionally, the military bands played patriotic tunes outside various civil hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Fresh guidelines issued for the next phase of lockdown

Currently, there are 40,263 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 10,887 persons have recovered while 1,306 deaths have been reported. The Central government has announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. Educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc. shall remain prohibited in all the zones. 

First Published:
