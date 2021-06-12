Total Lockdown In Jharkhand For 38 Hours Starts Today From 4PM; Check Guidelines Here

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday had announced a total lockdown owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The lockdown is set to be in effect from 5 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. The measures against COVID-19 were initially supposed to end on June 10, however,they have now been extended. Here are the Jharkhand lockdown guidelines that will be in effect.

Jharkhand lockdown guidelines

The Jharkhand government had informed that the lockdown will have some relaxations like expanding time of opening of shops across the state by two hours till 4 pm. However, religious places and educational institutions will remain closed as before. However, the shops opening time has not been allowed for Jamshedpur which has more caseload. Here are the complete Jharkhand lockdown details:

All shops in the state including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed from Saturday 4 pm to Monday 6 pm

Medical shops, hospitals and petrol pumps to remain functional

Opening of all government and private offices till 4 pm has been allowed with one-third of human resources

Home delivery of food from restaurants along with take away has been allowed

Shopping malls, cinema halls, clubs, bars, banquet halls, multiplexes and department stores will remain closed

Stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks will remain closed

Anganwadi centres will remain shut but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home

For marriages, a maximum of 11 persons are allowed

For funerals, a maximum of 20 persons are allowed

Religious places will remain closed for devotees

Prohibition on the procession to continue in the state besides the ban on bus transport will continue

Exams to remain postponed while the ban on fair and exhibition will continue

E-passes will be mandatory for inter-district movement in private vehicles or going to other states from Jharkhand or coming to Jharkhand

Seven days home quarantine will be mandatory for those coming to Jharkhand from other states except for some exceptions

Wearing of mask in a public place and maintaining social distance is mandatory

COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,42,774 on Friday as 293 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,081, a health bulletin said. East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 67, followed by 30 in Ranchi and 22 each in Chatra and Hazaribag, it said. One fresh fatality each was reported in Ranchi, East and West Singhbum, Dhanbad, and Pakur. No fresh case was reported in Pakur, while 19 of the 24 districts in the tribal-dominated state did not register any fresh fatality, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,514 active cases, while 3,33,179 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 557 in the last 24 hours, it said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.20%. However, the state's mortality rate of 1.48% remains higher than the national average of 1.20%. The state has so far tested over 89.23 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,591 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

With PTI Inputs