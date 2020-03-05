WATCH: Health Min Issues Detailed Coronavirus Update In Rajya Sabha; '29 positive Cases'

Union Health Minister Dr. Hrash Vardhan on Thursday presented a statement on the novel coronavirus outbreak, in the Rajya Sabha. Vardhan said that India has reported a total of 29 positive cases of the Coronavirus. He also mentioned that our country initiated required preparedness and action since January 17, much before the advice of the World Health Organisation.

During his address, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "On the present situation on the novel coronavirus disease and the actions taken by the government of India. As mentioned earlier, coronavirus is a large group of viruses that cause illness in humans and animals. Rarely animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people and spread between people as seen in severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003 and middle east respiratory syndrome in 2014."

"Since reporting of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in December 31, 2019, in China, a large number of cases have been reported across all provinces of China and other parts of the world including India. WHO has named the novel coronavirus as COVID 19. As on March 4, a total of 80,2070 confirmed cases and 2,981 death has been reported in China. Thought the daily confirmed and death in a number of cases have shown a downward trend in China, few new cases are still being reported from Hubei province and Wuhan province the epicenter of the outbreak," he added.

'29 confirmed cases'

Speaking about preparedness he said, "A total of 12,857 confirmed cases and 220 deaths have been reported from outside China from 78 different countries including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Among these 30 countries have also reported local transmission. The WHO has declared this outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020, and raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020. Thought WHO has not yet declared COVID-19 as pandemic it has asked the countries to remain prepared. It is worth highlighting, India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, much before the advice of the WHO."

"Once the person is exposed to the infection the disease may develop between 1-14 days. The main symptoms of coronavirus disease are fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. All suspected and probable cases of COVID-19 must be treated in isolation with barrier nursing and universal precautions to help avoid the spreading of the diseases," he added.

Further talking about the cases in India he said, "In our country as on March 4 total of 29 positive cases have been reported so far, of these three cases were reported in Kerala earlier who have since recovered and have been discharged already Since the last three days, travel-related cases have increased in our country. The first one is from Delhi with a travel history to Italy. On from Telanga with travel history from Dubai and contact with a person from Singapore. Both are clinically stable."

"Six more cases have been tested positive in Agra, Uttar Pradesh with a contact history with the person from Delhi. Rapid Action as per cluster management plan has been initiated, Further, an Italian tourist and his wife has been tested positive in Rajsthan. 14 other tourists accompanying the couple and their Indian bus driver has been tested positive ion their return to Delhi. A recent positive case has been reported from Delhi yesterday having a travel history to Italy," he added.

