Tourism-based Economy Will Provide Jobs To Eastern Himalayan Youth Of WB: Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday, while inaugurating the the-three-day Incredible India Mega Homestay Development and Training Workshop, said that an Atmanirbhar tourist-based economy will bring forth many employment opportunities to the youth of the Eastern Himalayan part of West Bengal.

Elaborating on the subject, Patel said, "The Eastern Himalayan part of West Bengal is one of the most significant tourist destinations in India. The presence of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute also signifies the importance of the queen of hills."

He also touched upon the topic of homestays and said that thousands of locals have transformed their houses into a homestay option in order to cater to the growing demands from the tourists.

Patel, who also inaugurated the second phase of the 11th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Darjeeling, which celebrates the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat', said that India is doing tremendously well in terms of tourism, adding that India's rank in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index of World Economic Forum has moved to the 34th position from the 65th rank in 2013.

Impact of COVID-19 on tourism

Giving a brief account of the meetings that took place with State Tourism Ministers and stakeholders to save the tourism industry in the early days of COVID-19, Patel said, "In a very short time, a portal was started to register the hotels, so that they observe the COVID-19 related SoPs and inspire confidence among the tourists."

According to Patel, due to the COVID-19 situation, domestic tourism is suddenly picking up and key destinations are getting crowded, and the Indian tourist industry should seize this opportunity and quickly develop as many avenues of tourism as possible, including homestays to meet the demand which is rising very fast.

Underlining the role of the local community in the tourism sector, Patel said it is of utmost importance for homestays. He added, "Development of homestays through hospitality skill up-gradation would certainly make them self-reliant-Atmanirbhar."

